The statistics of the match against Lazio show all the faults of the Nerazzurri, superior only in possession of the ball and in the number of corners. Biancocelesti better in all offensive indicators

A painful knockout reflected by merciless numbers. The Nerazzurri’s slip at the Olimpico is the result of a bad evening exposed also by the statistics collected by Opta, which showed Inter inferior to the opponent in almost all indicators, especially the offensive ones. The overwhelming power of the biancoceleste from half an hour onwards is evident in the report at the end of the match, with Inter once so overcome precisely in the fundamentals in which it is usually used to dictate the law. To smile at the Nerazzurri was only the possession of the ball, as usual superior to the opponent with an abundant 52%. Inzaghi’s team has also tried the conclusion several times, with a total of 17 shots to 10, but – as often happened last season – it was precision and coldness that were lacking.

PHOTOGRAPH OF A FLOP — Inzaghi’s Inter have accustomed their fans to an offensive, bubbly and often dominant game, regardless of the opponent. Maintaining initiative and a passion for the game has always been an indispensable diktat of the Inzaghian philosophy, the one that at the Olimpico suddenly went to be blessed in the face of the countermeasures implemented by Sarri. In concrete terms, compared to the Biancocelesti, Inter made fewer throws (37 to 53), fewer verticalizations (126 against 151), fewer positive dribbles (4 against 7) ​​and even no through passes. Also lower is the play on the bank (only one against Lazio’s 4), as is the percentage of final achievement in relation to attempts and useful plays in the offensive zone: just 6% for the Nerazzurri against 30% of the hosts. . Another fact that well photographs the confusing evening of the Nerazzurri troops is that concerning the number of balls played, almost always dominated by Brozovic: it was not the Croatian who touched the most balls against Lazio, but Bastoni, who juggled the ball 95 times. , which is five more than the midfielder. An anomaly that has never occurred so far with Inzaghi on the bench, not to mention the positive passes (77 for Bastoni against 75 for the Croatian). See also Transfer market Inter, assault on Dybala, the latest rude to Juve

THE OTHER NUMBERS — In general, at least as far as the championship is concerned, Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri had never collected such a lower series of data than their current opponent. To these must also be added the numbers relating to the tackles won and the steals, in both cases in favor of the Biancocelesti. As if that were not enough, Lazio also prevailed in the defensive fundamentals by recovering more balls (59 to 57), winning more tackles (9 to 7) and intercepting more balls (7 to 5), all thanks to a team length by far. lower than the Nerazzurri (34 meters against 46). Numbers that underline that Inter was a bad night from all points of view.

August 27, 2022

