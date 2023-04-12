Home Sports Inter, the words of the fan Mentana for Inzaghi: “I would like to hear the voice of those who wanted to liquidate him”
Inter, the words of the fan Mentana for Inzaghi: "I would like to hear the voice of those who wanted to liquidate him"

Inter, the words of the fan Mentana for Inzaghi: “I would like to hear the voice of those who wanted to liquidate him”

The victory ofInter against the Benfica has sent into raptures i Nerazzurri fans who see the landing near the semifinals of Champions. After a season spent ineye of the stormto be re-evaluated by the fans after a match in which the team demonstrated full command of the field and of the game, was above all Simone Inzaghi. And as reported by Liberoemblematic of the widespread enthusiasm among interisti was Henry Mentana, fervent fan who wanted to send words of praise for the coach from TV: “And now, later so many poisons and wickedness that we have heard, I would love to hear the voice of those who wanted to liquidate Inzaghi, Stretcher, Brozovich and the whole team. Team that with all its vicissitudes is still in the semifinals of Italian Cup, won the first leg away in the quarter-finals Champions and are competing with fair odds for a place in the top four in the league, having won the Italian super cup. I don’t remember similar vintages since 2010”.

