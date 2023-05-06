Inter, there is a new name for the defense that comes from Ligue1

L’Inter he continues to look into the defender market for next season and has put a new name in his sights. It’s about Kevin Dance, Austrian midfielder of Lens. The player is showing off this season and has become one of the most respected performers in the league. In addition to the centre-back there is another player who really likes Ligue1. Let’s talk about Amine Gouiri, striker of Rennes which is being considered for next season in case an agreement for Lukaku’s stay is not found. Let’s see all of Marotta’s moves in this moment in which the Nerazzurri are playing the season.

Onana via dall’Inter: 80%

Il Telegraph relaunches the negotiation between Inter and Chelsea for Drunk. According to the English newspaper, the Blues have a ready cash offer of 40 million pounds without technical compensation. We would only wait for the official agreement with Pochettino as the new coach to formalize the deal. Marotta has already made it known that the goalkeeper will remain in Milan for less than that amount, also stating that any other players (Lukaku, but also Loftus-Cheek and Chalobah) must be separated from the goalkeeper’s transfer. So the negotiation goes on.

Orsolini to Inter: 35%

The big season of Riccardo Orsolini under Motta’s guidance he has turned the Nerazzurri spotlight back on the player whose contract expires in 2024. Marotta has been in contact with Sartori for some time to try to find a square. The player’s valuation is around 15 million, but the rossoblùs are also gaining strength from the interest of some Premier clubs to raise the price. Inter for its part would like to insert counterparts to lower the request. The game is all to be played, but the Nerazzurri’s interest is real.

Fred all’Inter: 25%

The latest idea for next season’s midfield leads to Fred. The Brazilian from Manchester United has lost centrality with Ten Hag and seems destined to leave in the summer. The contract expires in 2024 and could represent a very interesting good opportunity. Marotta has already initiated contacts to understand the room for maneuver in the deal, receiving positive responses from the player’s agent. The difficult thing will be to find an agreement with United who would like to monetize the transfer as much as possible, but the good relations between the parties lead to optimism.

Danso all’Inter: 25%

Kevin Dance is one of the names that is emerging in this phase for the defense ofInter. The player is one of the strengths of Lens who are fighting for access to the next Champions League. Its market valuation is around 20 million, but it could go up by the time the market opens. The French portal Footmercato he says that in addition to Inter, there would also be Napoli on the player, so an Italian derby could be predicted. Danso has played all 33 games so far, confirming the good things he showed last season. In the midst of so many names crowding the central market, Danso’s could be Marotta’s surprise hit.

Gouiri all’Inter: 15%

For the attack ofInterMarotta continues to follow Amine GouiriRennes striker. The class of 2000 confirmed at Rennes the good things he showed last year in Nice, scoring 11 goals in 28 overall appearances. Purchased for 28 million euros last summer, Rennes are now asking for 40. We are talking about an important figure, but one that Inter could put on the plate thanks to the money from the Champions League and the transfers already planned.

