«Inter, this is how you win the Champions League. Skriniar? It’s more just to stay out»- breaking latest news

Of Andrea Serene

El Principe, hero of 2010: «I remember the joy of the fans after the second goal. If I close my eyes I see their faces again». Lautaro “is one of the strongest in the world“. Inzaghi “has been unjustly criticized”. On his future at the Nerazzurri: “I’d be ready to get involved”

Lhe knows how to do it. The haunted eyes, the scream with arms outstretched, El Principe becoming king in the night of Madrid. The story of Diego Milito it is linked to the most beautiful cup, the 2010 Champions League, the magical year of Inter’s Treble. “It is difficult to express the emotions I felt. What I can say will always be little. A joy that will stay with me for the rest of my life». Diego connects from Buenos Aires, knows Italian very well, but the Argentine cadence is marked, he is noticeable when he pronounces the vowels of the name of his pupil Lautaro («he is one of the strongest in the world»).

Milito, the first memory that comes to mind of the final against Bayern?



«The joy of the fans after the second goal. If I close my eyes I can still see their faces. At that moment we realized that we could really do it ».

This time Inter challenge Manchester City. How do you win a game like this?



«It's not easy, there are so many thoughts, the adrenaline is already circulating. But I managed to sleep, I was calm: I felt that we would have won that match».

But is there a recipe for managing anxiety and pressure the night before?



«It’s not easy, there are so many thoughts, the adrenaline is already circulating. But I managed to sleep, I was calm: I felt that we would have won that match».

How did he feel knowing that Mourinho would not return to Milan with you?



«A mix of emotions: we were happy for having won, but sad not to continue working with him. His farewell was a blow, he was a point of reference ».

Were you surprised to see him in Rome, your rival at the time?



“No. There are moments and moments. Rome is a perfect square for the coach».

Mou or Inzaghi: who do you feel closer to by character?



«I have a soft spot for José, I will always be grateful to him. With him there is a bond of affection that makes comparison difficult. Simone is an excellent coach, sometimes unfairly criticized. At Inter he is doing great things ».

In 2018 she was the director of Racing, Lautaro’s first team. What role did you play in your transition to Inter?



«Zanetti called me, we talked for a long time. You could already see his talents, he didn’t need me to advertise him. There was an offer from another club (Atletico Madrid, ndr), we didn’t close immediately and Inter entered. They were good at acting quickly. Lautaro asked me for some advice, as we live in Milan, but he was happy with the opportunity. I didn’t have to convince him.”

What do you like about him?



«He has the qualities of great strikers, he is complete. He can play on his own, like a nine, but he also adapts to playing with another striker, for example Dzeko or Lukaku. He has it all."

How much has he grown after the World Cup won with Argentina?



“That victory gave him so much confidence.”

What do you see in the forward Lautaro del Milito?



“I don’t like comparisons. I can say that we are similar in attitude: we are fighters, we work to achieve our goals, we try to get what we want. Having this mindset is essential.

What relationship do you have?



“I’ve known him since he was very young, almost a child. With Racing he made his debut in the first team entering the field in my place. A sort of handover. He is an extraordinary boy, I love him. Seeing him grow up, knowing where he is now, makes me happy ».

Last time you spoke?



«I wrote to him after the Coppa Italia final, as I do for all important matches. We talk often.”

Lautaro in Istanbul will challenge Haaland. Is the Norwegian the best striker in the world?



“One of the best, not the best. There are precisely Lautaro, Benzema and other great players. Of course he sees the goal easily, Inter will have to be careful».

To contain him, would you let the returning Skriniar play as a starter? «Inter reached the final without him, they can easily continue to do without him».

Is the WhatsApp chat of the “triplet players” always active?



“Yes, certainly. After the Euroderby with Milan we congratulated Zanetti, who is in the club».

Who of this Inter team would have played for your team?



"I don't want to name names, but Inzaghi has many really strong players."

What do you think of Retegui, the native with whom Mancini hopes to solve Italy’s centre-forward problem?



«I like it, it has grown quickly. He has qualities, the right mentality. I’m sure that in the summer he will be called up by some European team, perhaps from Serie A ».

Can you tell us about your life in Argentina?



“I’m a dad, I have three children. The eldest, Leandro, is 15 and wants to be a footballer. He plays in the youth team of Racing. I accompany him to training sessions, I indulge his passion. I don’t know if he’ll make it, in the meantime he has to have fun, he’s still small ».

What do you see in your future?



“I enjoyed being a sporting director. I’m waiting for a new chance.”

Would you return to Inter, perhaps with a role of that type?



«I’m not used to proposing myself but yes, I’d be ready to get involved. In any case, my bond with Inter will always be special.”