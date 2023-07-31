Inter, Thuram: ‘I want the Scudetto and more than 13 goals. My idol? Adriano’

The French striker talks about himself in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport: “I already imagined myself wearing this shirt two years ago – he explains -. The Milan fans will be angry, never mind. Scoring or assisting doesn’t change anything for me, the important thing is the +1 for the team. Dad advised me to choose Inter”. And on the goals for the season: “The Scudetto and surpassing my record of 13 goals”

“I love being there.” Marcus Thuram he only entered the Inter world a few weeks ago, but he seems to have already integrated perfectly into this new adventure. “I found what I imagined: a great team, an organized club, high-quality training sessions,” said the striker in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport -. Here there is more attention to the tactical aspect. I already knew it and now I’ve touched it with my own hands”.

“Scoring or assisting doesn’t change anything for me. Lukaku and I are very different”

“Last season was the first of my career in which I was a centre-forward, before that I always played as a winger – replies Thuram to those who accuse him of having a poor feeling for goal -. It’s the role I prefer and for my game it’s better : I can stand near the goal, attack space, score. Finding the net personally or making an assist doesn’t change anything for me, at the end it counts as +1 for the team. The 9 on the shoulders? At Inter, the colors matter, not the shirt number”. And on the difference with Lukaku (he once said that the goal was to become stronger than the Belgian) he adds: “Compared to when I spoke that way, I have grown, both as a player that as a person. Lukaku and I are very different“.

“Papa Lilian decisive in my choice”

The French center forward remembers his first time at San Siro as a child (a Milan-Juve match in 2005) and now he can’t wait to enter it as a protagonist. From Lilian to Marcus, because their father was a fundamental support in choosing to return to Italy: “He told me that it has changed a lot compared to when he was playing – he explains -. He convinced me by explaining to me that it is a country that lives for football and I would have been fine: He recommended Inter to me among the various options. The racism issue didn’t influence my decision to arrive in Italy, because the moment it becomes a thought in the choice, it means that the racists have already won. If it will be necessary to say or do something, I will not back down (he was one of the first to kneel for Black Lives Matter), but I strongly hope that there is no need”.

“Angry AC Milan fans? Patience…”

Speaking of choosing to join the Nerazzurri, he said: “I had already imagined myself wearing this shirt two years ago. And then Inter and their managers have been very close to me even after the injury, I haven’t forgotten this thing . The Milan fans will be angry with me, but never mindeveryone makes their own choices. Who is my idol? Hadrian, the most complete most of all. Lautaro, on the other hand, surprised me: I knew of his quality, but seeing him up close is impressive. He’s even stronger than I thought, he’s very mature and we’re the same age. I’m happy to play with him.” Finally, on the seasonal, personal and team goals, he concludes: “The Scudetto is mine and our goal. We have that in mind and we work every day now to get there. I also work to break the record of 13 goals. When you start a season, it’s always to do better than in the past, right?”

