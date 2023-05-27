Inter-Thuram, it’s not over: a new assault is ready

Marcus Thuram and theInter. An endless story. The Frenchman and the Nerazzurri have been chasing each other for two years without ever being able to get along. But this could be the right time. Second tuttomercatoweb.comMarotta would have re-established relations with the player’s agents. A few months ago Thuram seemed determined to accept an offer from Barcelona which, however, never materialised. That’s why he waited. There is no shortage of offers to the player, but the game has reopened.

In addition to the attacker, Marotta continues to seek reinforcements in defense and midfield. Let’s see his maneuvers.

Schmidauser all’Inter: 70%

L’Inter it would be close to a blow to zero from Leipzig. Let’s talk about Oliver Schmidauserstriker born in 2004 born in Switzerland but who chose to play with the Dominican national team. The player has already declared that he will leave the Red Bull club with zero money in the summer and confirmed Inter’s interest, specifying, however, that the Italian club would like him for the Primavera. Schmidauser is a 190 cm ram that is talked about very well and several companies would be interested. Marotta would like to secure this talent and then let it grow slowly.

Umtiti all’Inter: 55%

L’Inter is intensifying contacts with Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti. The Frenchman recently stated that he feels good in Italy and that if he had the chance, he would gladly stay in our league. Difficult, if not impossible, for this to happen in Lecce, but Inter have been interested for some time. Contacts with Barcelona have been going on for some time, not just for Umtiti. The French for experience and quality would be an excellent low cost coup.

Thuram all’Inter: 45%

Marcus Thuram has not dissolved reservations about its future and theInter it has remade itself underneath. It’s no mystery that Marotta dotes on the player, to the point that she had chosen him for after Lukaku before an injury blew everything away. Now the Frenchman after an excellent year with Gladbach has offers from Manchester United and Atletico Madrid, but Milan are also interested. In short: it will be up to him to make the best choice for his career. But Marotta has remade himself under him in the hope of convincing him to conclude a marriage that has been too often postponed.

Parisi at Empoli: 35%

For the left-handed band, theInter she came back determined Fabiano Parisi. To bring it back is calciomercato.comaccording to which the Nerazzurri would have identified the perfect player in Empoli to alternate with Dimarco. It goes without saying that his arrival is linked to the sale of Gosens, but the Nerazzurri have excellent relations with the Tuscan club and, unlike other clubs, they can afford to put in the cash pot after the Champions League final. At the moment Empoli is at the window, but it is clear that if Inter decide to sink the blow, they would have an important advantage over the competition.

Ruben Neves all’Inter: 15%

According to rumors from England, theInter would come back up Ruben Neves. The Portuguese will leave Wolverhampton at the end of the season and with his contract expiring in 2024 he becomes very attractive. The player’s dream would be to play for Barcelona, ​​but offers from the blaugrana have not arrived. Inter are thinking of the Portuguese in the event of the sale of Brozovic. Neves is a protégé of Marotta and could get for around thirty million. Probably an attempt will be made in the summer.

David Luciani