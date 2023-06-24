Inter: Thuram-Lukaku, sliding doors?

Marcus Thuram is the first shot ofInter. The Frenchman seems to have chosen the Nerazzurri to the detriment of Milan. However, this purchase is not enough in attack. The Nerazzurri said goodbye to Dzeko and Lukaku (who could sensationally end up in Milan), while Gosens, Onana and Brozovic remain on the market. Bisseck himself, who seemed practically taken, seems to be walking away. Marotta has to play more tables to try not to get caught, as happened with Vicario. Let’s see the Nerazzurri’s incoming strategies.

Thuram all’Inter: 95%

According to Gazzetta dello Sportl’Inter overtook Milan in the race to Marcus Thuram. The Frenchman was already close to the Nerazzurri three years ago, but now the marriage seems done. He will receive 6 million net a year, but the Nerazzurri will be able to take advantage of the growth decree. Barring further twists, the official should arrive at the beginning of next week. At the moment, the Frenchman should be considered the new owner of the Nerazzurri, but it is more probable that he will replace Dzeko on the chessboard.

Bisseck all’Inter: 70%

The deal related to Yann Bisseck it seems to have stalled. According to the portal calciomercato.comInter are still willing to pay the 7 million clause, but at the moment they don’t have the necessary liquidity. The player has reached an agreement with the Nerazzurri for a four-year contract worth less than one million a year, but the European that sees the German protagonist could lead some clubs to burn the nerazzurri. We remind you that for the Premier League the clause is 9 million.

Azplicueta all’Inter: 55%

According to the portal calciomercato.coml’Inter is one step away from Cesar Azplicueta. The Spaniard still has one year on his contract with Chelsea, but he seems willing to change his mind. After 12 years at Stamford Bridge, the 89-year-old wants to end his career at another club. Marotta would have offered a two-year contract to the player who would have accepted. Clearly Inter would like the player for free, without negotiating with Chelsea and therefore they are working in this direction. The Blues could also welcome this solution because they still need to get rid of heavy contracts.

Frattesi to Inter: 55%

The situation of David Frattesi it is in the making. Some time ago the Italian was cryptic about his future and many thought it was a clear signal in favor of Inter. However, Beppe Riso, the player’s agent, released a clear statement yesterday: “I think Milan will fit in, it seems to me that now they are very focused on him.”

So the derby seems to move to the Sassuolo midfielder and the difference could be the cash part that Milan can now put on the plate, while Inter, without transfers, cannot.

Lukaku all’Inter: 20%

Romelu Lukaku moves away from the inter. Chelsea have decided to sell the Belgian outright and already have two offers: one from Arabia and one from Milan. The Belgian continues to block waiting for the Nerazzurri who, however, don’t go beyond a onerous loan deal like last season. If there isn’t a change of strategy, Romelu’s second adventure in the Nerazzurri is bound to come to an end. Right now the chances of Lukaku staying at Inter are declining sharply.

David Luciani

