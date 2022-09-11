1 from 3

ANALYSES

MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 10: Matteo Paro, Assistant Coach of Torino FC reacts during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Torino FC at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on September 10, 2022 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The words of the assistant coach of Torino Matteo Paro at the end of the match between Inter and the grenade. Paro also replaced in this match Ivan Juric, struggling with pneumonia. “I think the game was interpreted well. We built many important chances. Against these teams if you don’t score, you risk a goal. In the second half we had a couple of circumstances that we didn’t manage well and we were punished. We came. in Milan to play against Inter, the boys must be happy. Sorry for the result “.

Have you confronted Juric?

“I think the match against Inter showed our construction phase. Handanovic was very good, we were less good. As soon as you drop 5% you risk conceding a goal, just like we did in the final. I haven’t heard from Juric yet. ”

A lot of work, seven pitches: disappointed?

“I think we played well, they played a lot with the goalkeeper. We tried to move it, we could also do better in that sense. I think we interpreted the game with personality. The team had clear and right ideas. Against teams like the team. Inter you have to score, otherwise you are always at risk. ”

He had asked for concentration until the 95th minute: how did you see the boys from this point of view? See also don't go!Expose Pogba was moved by Rangnick to stay at Manchester United as the core – yqqlm

“The lads were super applied. There were a couple of situations to manage a little better. It’s not easy, however, against teams like Inter. We were humble, focused. We focused on our characteristics.”

