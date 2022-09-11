Home Sports Inter-Torino 1-0, Paro: “If you don’t score, they’ll punish you as soon as 5% drops”
Sports

Inter-Torino 1-0, Paro: “If you don’t score, they’ll punish you as soon as 5% drops”

by admin
Inter-Torino 1-0, Paro: “If you don’t score, they’ll punish you as soon as 5% drops”

The words of the assistant coach of Torino Matteo Paro at the end of the match between Inter and the grenade. Paro also replaced in this match Ivan Juric, struggling with pneumonia. “I think the game was interpreted well. We built many important chances. Against these teams if you don’t score, you risk a goal. In the second half we had a couple of circumstances that we didn’t manage well and we were punished. We came. in Milan to play against Inter, the boys must be happy. Sorry for the result “.

Have you confronted Juric?

“I think the match against Inter showed our construction phase. Handanovic was very good, we were less good. As soon as you drop 5% you risk conceding a goal, just like we did in the final. I haven’t heard from Juric yet. ”

A lot of work, seven pitches: disappointed?

“I think we played well, they played a lot with the goalkeeper. We tried to move it, we could also do better in that sense. I think we interpreted the game with personality. The team had clear and right ideas. Against teams like the team. Inter you have to score, otherwise you are always at risk. ”

He had asked for concentration until the 95th minute: how did you see the boys from this point of view?

See also  don't go!Expose Pogba was moved by Rangnick to stay at Manchester United as the core – yqqlm

“The lads were super applied. There were a couple of situations to manage a little better. It’s not easy, however, against teams like Inter. We were humble, focused. We focused on our characteristics.”

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Cividale hits Ferrara with Chiera and a super...

Brozovic: “Comparison? We just talked. Victory for anyone...

Inter-Torino, Inzaghi: “I will alternate Handanovic and Onana”

La Liga-De Paul’s pass shot Carrasco one-stop scored...

Serie C. The results of Group A

Li Mengwen made her French debut in the...

Cadiz: heart attack for a fan. The goalkeeper...

Shen Jing’s first European Cup high-profile ending will...

Sampdoria-Milan, slow motion: Leao expelled

The United States lost to Argentina in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy