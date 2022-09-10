After criticism of the derby, the 38-year-old Slovenian was exceptional against Toro, with at least 6 high-difficulty saves

The captain chases away the ghost of his successor, or at least he tries. He does it with a performance of ten and praise, just to return after the bench reserved for him against Bayern Munich in what could have been a sort of handover with Onana. But Handanovic definitely has other plans and made it clear by saving everything and more in the San Siro match against Torino. The Slovenian still has the makings of the number one and, despite the 38 years on his back, also the reflexes to keep Inter afloat in an evening in which the three points weigh more than usual, like the one against the grenade.

evening of grace — To be precise and do justice to the Slovenian’s perfect evening, just look at the numbers: nine neutralized conclusions, of which at least six at a high degree of difficulty. Not a small thing, especially considering a score in the meantime always in the balance and a Toro never tame until Brozovic’s decisive paw in the 89th minute. The first intervention over the top, Handa made it after 20 ‘, on a right to return by Vlasic rejected by the foot. Then a timely reply on Seck’s attempt almost on the baseline before going to rest and preparing the masterpiece of the second half. It is in fact in the second half that Handa had to work overtime, thanks to a wider distance between the departments and a defense that was sometimes troubled on the ideas of Vlasic, Sanabria and Radonjic. See also Towards Turin-Inter: between tonight and tomorrow exams for Brozovic and De Vrij

confirmation — The Nerazzurri captain said no in sequence to Sanabria, with a perfect shot of the kidneys, then to Vlasic and Radonijc, relaxing with the right times. The Slovenian did not miss even the miraculous intervention of pure instinct, the one on a punishment by Rodriguez poisonously deflected by Barella (57 ‘). After the criticisms suffered following the knockout in the derby, Handa reacts on the pitch with a test without the slightest flaw, just to set the record straight and show why Inzaghi has decided to rely on him again. There is still time to give way to Onana.

