On the eve of the match against Spezia, Inter trained at San Siro under the eyes of Steven Zhang. Presence and scenario of great occasions, because the first season at Meazza is always special. Simone Inzaghi’s team held Friday training in their stadium – to arrive ready for the match against the Ligurians (scheduled for Saturday at 8.45 pm) – and will spend the night in Appiano Gentile.

Zhang will have been watching Milan Skriniar intensely after the decision to remove the Slovak from the transfer market. The defender will remain at Inter, PSG will no longer be able to do anything to convince the viale della Liberazione club. And Skriniar will obviously be a staple of the Inter rearguard against Spezia, with De Vrij in the center and Bastoni on the center-left: after entering from the bench against Lecce, the former Atalanta – another gem left in Milan despite numerous suitors at the beginning of the market – will return owner. Just as he will have a Dumfries starting shirt, man-match at Via del Mare with entry to the race in progress. The only question of formation therefore remains on the left: who between Gosens – to date the owner – and Dimarco, who did so much good in Lecce? The Italian starts slightly ahead.