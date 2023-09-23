Inter: transfer close? De Paul the lighthouse for Juve, the Milan senators in discussion

Zhang: it’s time

Raine Group has the mandate to find a buyer for theInterthe business group would have finally found a Middle Eastern fund that might be interested in acquiring the Milanese club. Suning has specific requests in economic terms and the group Raine Group he is confident that he has found the solution that satisfies both the potential buyer and Steven Zhang.

The Nerazzurri President, however, would like to wait and take time, at least until the end of the season. At that point, however, the interest inherent to the debt with Oaktree would grow further, effectively forcing Chinese property to economically repay an even larger debt. The deadline is set at 20 Maggio 2024the feeling however is that this time Raine Group may have found what it’s for Zhangand above all for theInter.

De Paul in the sights

The Juventus, orphan of the European Cups, takes advantage of the opportunity to monitor the market with the winter session being much closer than it seems. As reported by the portal Todofichajes.comthe Bianconeri would be seriously interested in Rodrigo De Paul, but Atlético Madrid is shooting high and would not be willing to negotiate for less than 40 million euros.

