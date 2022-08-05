Milan, August 4, 2022 – Andrea Pinamonti and Cesare Casadei they look like the two men from Inter August capital gains. The PSG was made of fog on Milan Skriniar , l’Inter deals with the renewal, but we need collections for the budget and the two young players can represent a valid alternative to meet the capital gain requirements set by the property.

Chelsea on Casadei

Il Chelsea has made up his mind to bet on Caesar Casadei , star of the Nerazzurri youth and ready to take the big leap. The Blues have already produced a first offer, deemed low, of 8 million euros, but could produce a raise in the coming days up to over 10 million euros. L’Inter , for its part, has set the price at 15 million euros but it is not certain that Chelsea can produce such an effort despite being very interested in the player. It would still be a useful sacrifice on the budget, especially when added to the potential 20 million for Pinamonti , with the Sassuolo-Atalanta duel that has started in recent weeks. For l’Inter would be 35 million euros in the balance sheet as a capital gain, more than half of what Steven Zhang requested.

E Dumfries?

Londoners would also be on the trail of Denzel Dumfries , which Inzaghi would not want to lose, but up to now no indispensable offer has arrived for the Dutchman. The base valuation is at least 50 million euros, a price considered high by Chelsea. L’Inter for now he is sailing in safe waters, but in terms of transfer market never say never and the management is called to be ready in case that indispensable offer should arrive. Here then is that Marotta could recompose the bands that did so well in Bergamo with Atalanta. Robin Gosens on the one hand, arrived in January, while Dumfries’ replacement, in case of sale, could be Timothy Chestnuts spent at Leicester last summer.

