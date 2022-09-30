Ideas and projects that can materialize in the next two or three months to change the face of Inter on the left. The massive amount of resources that President Zhang will inject into the company’s coffers by the end of the year, that is to say a hundred million, will serve to guarantee stability to the club and to realize those renewals considered priority, above all that of Skriniar. However, with the prospect of locking up the defense, guaranteeing the Slovakian’s stay at least until June (therefore regardless of any renewal), the Nerazzurri management can go back to looking at that left wing in which Inzaghi has not yet found what he is looking for. . Many profiles under consideration, all already well known and in some cases already pursued in unsuspecting times. But it is understood that any operations entering the left lane will depend on the eventual departure of Gosens.