From Paris they assure: new offer coming. The coach gets stuck and now Akanji becomes an opportunity too

Calm down, yes. But not too much. Inter have discovered an open construction site. Open for opponents, who score too much. Open for the market, which still has something to say. Open for Simone Inzaghi. Of course, he has chosen to raise the bar with friendlies: higher difficulty rate, risk of foolishness, but also the desire to understand where the team is well before the championship. And yes, Inter are behind.

