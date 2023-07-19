Inter tries to close for Morata but Juve enters the Spaniard

After closing the arrival of John Square (despite the protests of the fans) Inter continues the hunt for the centre-forward. An important blow to forget the heinous betrayal of Luke. And the right name could be that of Alvaro Morata. The Nerazzurri managers met the Spanish footballer’s agents and there is great trust. But to bring him to Milan you need an agreement with Atletico Madrid and above all you need to beat the competition from Roma and Juve.

The sale of Vlahovic to unlock the Juve market

Juve’s interest in Morata was revealed by Gazzetta dello Sport. The Old Lady is grappling with the sale of Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian (who does not associate with Max Allegri) has a market but nobody seems to be willing to pay the 80 million requested by the Bianconeri. Vlahovic’s “grana” prevented Giuntoli from tightening operations on Lukaku and to avoid a joke (the sirens of the Arabs are always very loud and as known, Big Rom can change his mind) Juve are thinking of taking their own precautions by inserting themselves on Morata , who would rush to Turin after the two previous experiences.

AC Milan shopping in Spain

The AC Milan transfer market continues briskly. After closing the signing of the Dutch midfielder Reijnders, the Devil aims to close a double strike in a tight circle. On Furlani and Moncada’s notebook the American midfielder of Valencia Musah and Danjuma, Villarreal’s versatile striker.

Renato Sanches possible blow for Rome

Rome is also very active. The inclusion of Inter and Juve on Morata rekindles the Scamacca track (which would be happy to arrive in the capital). For the midfield, Pinto could close due to the arrival of Renato Sanches from PSG but doubts about the Portuguese midfielder’s fitness are holding back Mourinho from giving the green light to the operation.