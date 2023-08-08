Inter turn to Balogun and Audero, Roma want Zapata

The new Serie A championship will start on 19 August, but many clubs have yet to complete the squads. The Naples champion of Italy is in the sights of the Arabs because Al Hilal has offered 120 million for Victor Osimhen, a figure not considered fair by De Laurentiis, who is asking for 180-200. According to some rumors, “ADL” would have proposed to the Nigerian a maxi-renewal of 12 million with the promise of sale in the summer of 2024. Osimhen, however, is attracted by the mega-engagement of 40 million a year offered by the Saudis. The blues are about to give up Piotr Zielinski to Al Ahli for 23 million euros. With Zielinski sold, Napoli will return from Atalanta to have Teun Koopmeiners. The “Dea” doesn’t give discounts and asks for 35 million, but the Dutch player wants to be sold. Another goal is Gabriel Veiga. But the young Spanish talent from Celta Vigo has a release clause of 40 million. Meanwhile Mario Rui he would have told the technician and the club that he wanted to be sold.

Roma want Zapata

Josè Mourinho has let the club know that he is not happy with the Roma transfer market. The sale of the Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez at Al Ahli should unblock the situation. Tiago Pinto will try to tighten with Santos for the striker Marcos Leonardo. Bologna continues to reject yellow and red offers for Marko Arnautovic asking in exchange for the loan of the U21 international, Edward Bove. Contacts and open negotiations with Atalanta which he made official Gianluca Scamacca. The intermediaries would have offered to Rome Luis Murielbut Mourinho would ask Duvan Zapata. Likely the sale of Nemanja Maticto whom Rennes offered a two-year contract.

Inter turns to Balogun and Audero

Inter certainly don’t want to stop at Yann Sommer. It deals with Athletico Paranaense for Brazilian goalkeeper Bento Matheus Krepski, known simply as Bento (what an Italian passport). But the “twelfth2 should be Emil Audero (Sampdoria). Per Lazar Samardzic only a few details need to be finalized (Giovanni Fabian as a technical counterpart for Udinese). It now remains to close the offensive department, but the negotiation with Atletico Madrid for Alvaro Morata is firm and the management, Steven Zhang included, is aiming for a technical but also an economic investment Folarin Balogun. Arsenal are asking for 40 million for the American striker with an English passport. And Marotta should raise cash with the sale of “Tucu” Joaquin Correa.

Juve: forward with the Lukaku-Vlahovic exchange. Milan presents Okafor

Juve continues the negotiation with Chelsea for the exchange between Romelu Lukaku e Dusan Vlahovic and is about to sell Denis Zakaria to Monaco. Milan presented the Swiss Noah Okafor arrived from Salzburg. “I was recovering from an injury, now I’ve recovered. I spoke to Pioli, we’ll see the best role for me in the next few weeks,” said the forward.

Lazio: Sarri asks for Ricci, Pellegrini and Vranckx

At Lazio, Sarri is insisting with President Lotito that you buy him Samuel Ricci of Turin. Also the prices for the return to Formello di Luca Pellegrini. It’s about the midfield Aster Vranckxmidfielder of Wolfsburg and the Belgian national team with a past in Milan.

Fiorentina: via Cabral, here is Nzola and the Argentine Beltran

Fiorentina is also moving. M’Bala I’m Going he was bought by Spezia for €12 million with no further technical considerations. Viola has also signed another striker: the Argentine from River Plate Lucas Beltran (25 million euros including a percentage on future resale). The Danish goalkeeper is arriving from Hertha Berlin Oliver Christensen about six million. Outgoing is the Brazilian Arthur Cabral destined for Benfica in exchange for 25 million. Sofyan Amrabat he could go to Juve and the Argentine should arrive in his place Nicolas Dominguez of Bologna. The goalkeeper Michele Cerofolini is destined for Frosinone. The newly promoted target is German Grown up Gunter of Verona and the Albanian striker released King Manaj. Cagliari insists on the Milan centre-forward, Lorenzo Colombo while Salernitana thinks about Andrew Petagna (Monza).

Neymar also wants to leave PSG

There is no peace for Paris Saint Germain, which is about to welcome Gonçalo Ramos (Benfica). After the farewell of Leo Messi and the problems with Kylian Mbappe (who refused the renewal and trains with team B), now he has to solve the problem Neymar. In an interview with President Al Khelaifi, the Brazilian asked to be sold by the end of the month and possibly to Barcelona. But only the Saudis seem able to pay him the hefty salary he receives at PSG.

