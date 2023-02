At San Siro it ends 3-1 between Inter and Udinese. Lukaku’s lead from a penalty, then Lovric’s equal and Inter’s new lead with Mkhitaryan, the MVP of the match. Lautaro’s signature on the third goal. In Inter the only failure for Dzeko, Silvestri the best of Udinese. The report cards of the commentator of the match, Federico Zancan: all the votes

INTER-UDINESE, REPORT AND HIGHLIGHTS