Victory abstinence lasted just a week. Filed the 0-0 against Sampdoria, theInter returns to success at home and finds second place alone at +3 on Milan. It wasn’t easy to get the better of Udinese, but in the end the Nerazzurri struck with Mkhitaryan and Lautaro in the last quarter of the match. “We knew about the difficulties of the match, because Udinese are a physical and technical team that create problems for you,” he explained. Inzaghi to Sky Sports in the post match -. We had already paid duty in the first leg. The team had an excellent first half, where there was the neo of the goal conceded in the exit. We had to stay in protection a little longer, it was almost half-time. But I’m satisfied because it’s an important victory for us. We need everyone, today both those who started and those who entered the race did a great job. They all deserve to play, then the coach has to make choices.”The important thing for me is to have these ballots, we went through the first four months until the break with great difficulty – added the Nerazzurri coach -. The lads were good, experience tells me to wait to choose who will play against Porto. You always have to make choices every day, you always try to make them for the good of Inter.”

“Lukaku is improving, we need Handanovic. Lautaro…”

Inzaghi then focused on some individuals, starting with Lukeback to scoring: “In my opinion it’s getting better every day, match after match and training after training – said the coach -. We have great faith in him, he is putting all his effort into it. He’s a player who had some problems in London, we brought him back here, then he had a very serious injury that kept him out for almost 4 months. He is in a very good condition, but he can grow. Handanovich holder? He would have played even earlier, unfortunately he had some little problems after the retreat in Malta and I didn’t have him available. He is an important goalkeeper who is very well and we need a lot for your experience and to let Onana take a breather”. Finally a joke on Lautaro, still on goal but disappointed after the triple whistle for a previously wasted opportunity: “Lautaro would have liked to score even earlier, he is a boy who always puts everything into it – he concluded -. He is one of our leaders and he must continue to work as he is doing, he has returned from the World Cup in great form.”

Mkhitaryan: “We had some difficulties, with Porto it will be fundamental”

“I hope I’m fine, I’m in some pain right now but the most important thing is that we won and took the three points – said Mkhitaryan, author of the 2-1 partial -. It’s always difficult to play against Udinese, we saw that in the first leg. Even today we had a bit of difficulty before taking the lead, we could have conceded a goal and we were a bit lucky, then after 2-1 it was clear we were going to win the match. I’m ready to play every match, if the coach decides I have to play I’ll play otherwise I’ll go on the bench and cheer on my teammates. It will be essential to beat Porto at home, it won’t be easy because we know their strong points, there are no easy games in the Champions League.”