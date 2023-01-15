Home Sports Inter-Verona 1-0, Zaffaroni: “Excellent game, now with confidence to achieve the goal”
Sports

Inter-Verona 1-0, Zaffaroni: “Excellent game, now with confidence to achieve the goal”

by admin
Inter-Verona 1-0, Zaffaroni: “Excellent game, now with confidence to achieve the goal”

The Verona coach: “A delicate match against Lecce, we have to get ready to bring home points”

Marco Zaffaroni comments on Sky’s microphones on Verona’s 1-0 defeat at San Siro against Inter.

“We played an excellent game doing what we expected to do against a team like Inter. We missed a few passes and a few crosses and we need to improve there. We had potential opportunities to be dangerous. We didn’t make them play, we are satisfied with this but we know that we still have to grow a lot to score points in these matches too.We must continue on this path with confidence in order to be able to reach our goal.

Does our championship pass from the next game? With Lecce it will be a very delicate match for us, but they are all difficult. We have to bring home points, it will be an important race like all of them from here to the end”.

January 14th – 11.08pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Ryan Giggs, beaten to ex-girlfriend: the trial begins today - Foreign

You may also like

Futsal, Napoli draws in Pistoia. Olympus Roma wins...

Inter, Inzaghi towards Milan in the Super Cup:...

Inter, Gagliardini and the transfer market: “I want...

Tricolori cross, the relay team at the Selle...

Treviso Basket, disaster at Palaverde: Trieste scores a...

An epic comeback: Cividale beats the leaders Pistoia

Milan, the Scudetto defense has become a horror...

Piqué, Shakira, La Liga and the thousand activities...

504,000 hires expected in January. Here are the...

Klopp: “Liverpool bad. Brighton must have been happy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy