The Inter coach: “The team has been mature, twice in a row in the round of 16 of the Champions League is an important result”
For the second consecutive year, Inter qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League with one day to spare. He does so with a spectacular 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen, also finding the presence – and the goal – of Romelu Lukaku. At the end of the game, Simone Inzaghi, a specialist in the European group stage but disqualified and therefore absent on the sidelines, speaks: “Ours was a very difficult group. We wanted to play it well and we went beyond expectations. Mature team with precise goals in mind. , congratulations to the guys for having reached the first goal of the season “.
The enterprise
—
For the coach, it is obviously time to show off a clear satisfaction: “To reach this goal we needed to do something special. The debut with Bayern Munich was tough, but then the double encounter with Barcelona gave us self-esteem.” . The ability to make up for absences in the control room was also decisive on his way to the Champions League: “Calhanoglu combines quality and quantity – continues Inzaghi -, as a midfielder he always wants to come and get the ball at his feet. Without Brozovic we were in a moment complicated and with great availability he is growing from game to game. When Marcelo comes back I will need everyone, so I will be in even better shape. Like Lukaku and Gagliardini, they are all players we have missed a lot. ” In Europe, he has absolutely not been seen.
October 26 – 9:18 pm
© breaking latest news