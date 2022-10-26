For the second consecutive year, Inter qualify for the round of 16 of the Champions League with one day to spare. He does so with a spectacular 4-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen, also finding the presence – and the goal – of Romelu Lukaku. At the end of the game, Simone Inzaghi, a specialist in the European group stage but disqualified and therefore absent on the sidelines, speaks: “Ours was a very difficult group. We wanted to play it well and we went beyond expectations. Mature team with precise goals in mind. , congratulations to the guys for having reached the first goal of the season “.

For the coach, it is obviously time to show off a clear satisfaction: “To reach this goal we needed to do something special. The debut with Bayern Munich was tough, but then the double encounter with Barcelona gave us self-esteem.” . The ability to make up for absences in the control room was also decisive on his way to the Champions League: “Calhanoglu combines quality and quantity – continues Inzaghi -, as a midfielder he always wants to come and get the ball at his feet. Without Brozovic we were in a moment complicated and with great availability he is growing from game to game. When Marcelo comes back I will need everyone, so I will be in even better shape. Like Lukaku and Gagliardini, they are all players we have missed a lot. ” In Europe, he has absolutely not been seen.