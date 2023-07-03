Inter waiting Frattesi, Juve here’s after Vlahovic but United…Milan on Chukwueze

Lukaku says no and Frattesi approaches, especially after Brozo has emptied the locker

The waltz of the attackers makes the market jealous and keeps the big clubs apprehensive. Romelu Lukaku he would have refused 58 million euros fromAl Hilal swearing love toInter. The Nerazzurri would therefore be covered in attack considering that if he would stay Romelucon Lautaro and the newcomer Marcus Thuram the nerazzurri would have an advanced department of all respect, considering then that the management could intervene again to shore up the department perhaps with a talented young man.

In midfield the situation is always to be defined, after the transfer of Marcelo Brozović in Saudi Arabia, David Frattesi looks like the perfect replacement to fill the gap left by the Croatian. The management of the Milanese club tries to make a virtue of necessity, cashing in where possible and then trying to catch players for a few euros or with advantageous formulas. L’Inter studies the next moves and prepares to launch the final attack for Frattesi.

Juventus: it is Højlund il substitute for Vlahovic, but United like both

The Juventus works diligently on the market, especially on the sales front. The black and whites try to winterize the squad, but at the same time they are counting on not making mistakes and getting to the start of the championship with a competitive team, but at the same time without having squandered. Rasmus Højlund is at the top of the Old Lady’s wish list, not least because of the departure of Dusan Vlahovic seems to be able to materialize in this market window, where in Premier League the teams never spare any expense. In the game of perfect joints the Manchester United is interested in both Vlahovic that a HøjlundWith the’Atalanta that she would be more inclined to deal with the British.

Juve ponders what to do, with Vlahovic who hasn’t talked about his future yet e Højlund that tickles the imagination of the black and white people. To snatch the twenty-year-old Dane from the Bergamo players, however, will be a difficult undertaking. In the game of cards it is United would lead to the shadow of Old Trafford one of the two attackers.

Milan plunges headlong into the market, waiting for the answer from the Yellow Submarine

Il Milan think about how to strengthen the advanced department of a team that needs new lifeblood. The Rossoneri would be in talks with the Villareal to try to understand the situation related to Samuel Chukwuezea 24-year-old winger who likes the Milanwilling to invest an amount close to 20 million euros to wrest it from the Spaniards.

The market emissaries of the Yellow submarine however they let it be known that a figure between 25 and 30 million would be fair and much more welcome than the AC Milan offer. In the next few hours, Milan could seek an agreement.

