Inter want another Thuram in the team

Not just Marcus. L’Inter punta Khéphren Thuram, Nice midfielder, already pursued by Juventus. The portal reports it calciomercato.comwhich states that the Nerazzurri are looking for a midfielder to increase the quality of the midfield. In fact, Marotta would like a more physical midfielder to give to Inzaghi and the Frenchman has entered the short list. In addition to a midfielder, Inter has already started casting for next season, looking for a striker to make it more homogeneous.

Taremi all’Inter: 60%

According to the journalist Marco Barzaghi, theInter would be ready to attack Tarem already in January. The Iranian has no intention of renewing his contract with Porto and this could lead him to agree with any other club for the summer as early as January. However, the Nerazzurri would be thinking about the idea of ​​anticipating Taremi’s arrival by paying a small fee to Porto. We are not talking about the 20 million requested by the Dragons, but a figure between 3 and 5 million. At that point it will be up to the Portuguese to decide whether to try to collect a minimum amount or lose the player for nothing.

Khéphren Thuram all’Inter: 30%

L’Inter she is very interested in Khéphren Thurammidfielder born in 2001 playing for Nice. Marcus’ brother currently has a valuation of between 25 and 30 million euros and Juventus are also interested in him. Precisely thanks to Marcus, Inter are putting their first pressure on a player who has great room for improvement. However, this is a move that can be made next season, but the Nerazzurri want to move forward.

Chalobah all’Inter: 15%

According to rumors coming from England, Trevoh Chalobah would have broken up with Chelsea. The English centre-back, according to what the portal writes TeamTalkis not part of Pochettino’s plans. The injury sustained in August still keeps him out and has caused him to slip down the manager’s hierarchy. It is true that Inter have already made a significant investment with Pavard, so they will not invest the 25 million that Chelsea is asking for in January. However, if the Blues open up to a loan with the right to buy, the Nerazzurri could try to anticipate a move in defense which is already scheduled for next season.

Davide Luciani

