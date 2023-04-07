Inter squandered the impossible and were caught by Salernitana in the 90th minute. The match between grenade and nerazzurri that opened the 29th round of the Serie A championship ended 1-1 at the Arechi. Sousa didn’t change form but initially gave up on Dia and Sambia, who were replaced by Kastanos and Bronn. Inzaghi relies on the turnover and launches Correa next to Lukaku.

First half

Inter got off to a sprint start and, after less than six laps of the hands, the Nerazzurri unlocked the score: Lukaku heads in for Gosens who enters from the left taking time from Bronn and deposits the ball behind Ochoa. Three minutes and Inzaghi’s team is close to doubling but Lukaku’s cross shot goes by a whisker. Salernitana is in crisis and struggles to contain Inter’s advances: Dumfires and Gosens often try to play on the flanks and the dangers come especially from high balls. Ochoa (32′) first said no to Correa, deflecting the Nerazzurri forward’s header to the right; then (43′) he exalts himself on a close-range header from Lukaku which is rejected on the goal line.

The recovery

In the second half Sousa immediately plays the Dia card, lowering Kastanos in the right lane. But it was still Inter who made themselves dangerous: Salernitana made a mistake on the way out, the ball reached Barella who attempted a shot from the edge, Ochoa deflected with his fingers and the ball hit the post. The Mexican goalkeeper is decisive in at least three other circumstances: first he saves on Mkhitaryan, then with a feline leap he takes the ball from the goal on a header by De Vrij after the crossbar hit by Lukaku. And in the final he saves from the Belgian striker’s shot.

Inter wasted a lot and in the final Salernitana rallied. The opportunity for the draw happened to Dia who, served by Candreva, hit the crossbar right in the middle. At the last gasp, however, luck rewarded Salernitana: Candreva from the right attempted a cross-shot which went behind Onana. It is the goal that makes Arechi explode, giving Salernitana a golden and, in some ways, unexpected point. Inter are feeling bitter for having missed a great opportunity, and are now already thinking about the Champions League and the double challenge with Benfica: if it goes badly, Christian Chivu’s shadow will grow ever more over Inzaghi.