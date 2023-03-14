lautaro martinez has now become the captain of theInter and the man on whom the Nerazzurri aim to re-found the team, however he is also one of the most sought-after strikers abroad. Several Premier League teams and the usual PSG have their eyes on him. Much will depend on the continuation of the Nerazzurri season. With the qualification for the Champions League which is always at risk and which could call everything into question. The Lautaro question is intertwined with that of other Nerazzurri players whose future remains in the balance and with a transfer campaign that will have to solve many puzzles next season.

Lautaro Martinez via dall’Inter: 30%

the line ofInter are lautaro martinez is clear: the player is non-transferable, unless he asks to leave. However, this line remains valid only in case of qualification for the next Champions League. if something were to go wrong, everything would be called into question. Lautaro’s valuation is around 80 million euros. The Argentine has recovered after a disastrous World Cup. United and PSG are looking for a striker who can finalize their amount of play. This is why the negotiation could get stuck in some way.

Mavropanos all’Inter: 45%

Another player that Marotta really likes is Kostantinos Mavropanosthe Greek center of Stuttgart. The class of 1997 is closely followed by observers and could represent a low-cost alternative. In fact, Stuttgart are not doing well in the Bundesliga and could put the central defender on the market in June. Its valuation is around 20 million euros. In January, Inter presented an offer of 15 million, but it was rejected. Eintracht Frankfurt has now also jumped on the player, but the Nerazzurri remain ahead.

Buchanan all’Inter: 40%

Second calciomercato.comPiero Ausilio would have met Gabriele Giuffrida last week, the intermediary handling the deal Buchanan for the Italian market. The Canadian is the favorite for the right-back role, due to his age, costs and prospects. In fact, Club Bruges starts from a valuation of just over 10 million, a few considering the value of the boy. For this reason, Inter is trying to find the square of a negotiation that it considers essential to strengthen the team next season.

Lindelof all’Inter: 30%

That of Lindelof is one of the names that are most closely associated with theInter for next season. The Swede has now been eliminated by Ten Hag and will be sold in the summer. In terms of quality and experience, it represents an interesting market option. Marotta has already established relations with the player’s agent, offering him the idea of ​​moving to Milan. Second The Sun the evaluation that is made of the Swede is 31 million pounds (about 35 million euros), but in the summer the player will go one year from the deadline, so the amount spent could be much lower. This is why the Nerazzurri remain strong on Lindelof.

Near Keita all’Inter: 30%

L’Inter is stepping up the deal for Naby Keita. The Liverpool midfielder has an appetite for several clubs, but Marotta, as usual, has sensed the deal. The Guinean combines physical strength with an important technique and would give more substance to a too often “light” midfield. The contacts between the parties are becoming more dense and trust in the deal is becoming concrete. Obviously, Inter want to be sure of the physical conditions of the player who missed several games due to various problems. The track, however, is concrete.

