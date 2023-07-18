Inter, will Morata be Lautaro’s sidekick?

Alvaro Morata could be the new strikerInter. In this crazy transfer market, Inter and Juventus are indirectly exchanging players. After Cuadadrado, arriving in Milan, Marotta has bet on the Spanish striker who he brought to Turin for the first time. All in the session in which Lukaku risks going to Juventus.

At this point, the Spaniard is the favorite to support Lautaro in next season’s attack. In goal, however, the pressure on Sommer continues, while the Trubin situation becomes complex.

Sommer all’Inter: 95%

The question Sommer it gets more and more intricate. L’Inter could take the player by paying the 6 million clause, but, as reported by the portal tuttomercatoweb.com, Marotta would like to negotiate so as not to be forced to pay everything in one go. Negotiations therefore continue, but the sale of Onana should in fact unblock the negotiation.

Morata all’Inter: 55%

The Gazzetta dello Sport reports a contact betweenInter e Morata. The Spaniard, who is also liked by Roma, would have given his consent to the transfer. His agents are expected in Milan in the afternoon to discuss the details of the contract. It remains to find the one with Atletico Madrid. The Nerazzurri would have a ready offer of 15 million, but the Spaniards would ask for 20. Right now, the Spaniard’s candidacy has the advantage over that of Balogun, but nothing has been decided yet.

Balogun all’Inter: 30%

L’Inter don’t give up the trail that leads to Folarin Balogun. The player would be very welcome for the qualities he has already shown and the room for improvement, but Arsenal are asking for 46 million euros for his transfer. For the Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi also likes the player a lot because it would also allow the game plan to be varied. However, the costs of the operation call for caution. It will be necessary to see if there is room for maneuver to close the operation.

Trubin all’Inter: 15%

The question related to Anatoly Trubin it doesn’t unlock. The portal tuttomercatoweb.com, reports that the nerazzurri would have presented an offer of 12 million against an 18 million request from Shakthar. The distance is therefore still considerable. That’s why right now, it’s easier to get to Sommer. For the Ukrainian it is still necessary to wait.

Umtiti all’Inter: 10%

For the defense theInter keep following Umtiti. The Frenchman seemed close to returning to Lyon some time ago, but to date the transfer has not materialised. The portal calciomercato.comTalks about an approach between the Nerazzurri and the former Lecce who, however, is asking for a salary of 5 million euros to which commissions should be added. At the moment Umtiti is not a priority.

David Luciani

