Inter, will Tiago Djalò be Skriniar’s heir?

Tiago Djalo he has been singled out as Skriniar’s successor. To launch the news is calciomercarto.com according to which theInter he had already reached a verbal agreement with the Lille centre-back whose contract expires in 2024. However, the rupture of the right anterior cruciate ligament suffered by the defender in early March shuffled the cards a bit. However, Inter doesn’t give up on this track which has been identified as the best way to strengthen the defence. Marotta also continues to scan the market for midfielders and forwards in search of ideal players for next season.

Sticks away from Inter: 50%

The contractual situation of Alessandro Sticks remains in the balance. The agreement with the player is still missing and this only increases the concern for next summer. Marotta has postponed any decision until the end of the season, given the important objectives that the team has, but it is clear that they do not want to create another Skriniar case. This means that if an agreement is not reached, the player will be put on the market. Tinti, the player’s agent, has already warned the management stating that “the contracts are made in two”. The situation has stalled and no predictions can be made at this stage.

Tiago Djaló all’Inter: 65%

L’Inter e Tiago Djalo they are very close, despite the injury to the centre-back. The Portuguese will have to stay still until September to then prepare from scratch and this complicates the Nerazzurri’s plans, but could favor the negotiation with Lille. The contract expiring in 2024 and the injury of the 2000 class bring down the price, which is why the negotiation is far from closed. Marotta is working assiduously on this coup that could guarantee Inter a very strong talent for the next few years.

Beto all’Inter: 40%

L’Inter continue to monitor the striker market for next season. The last idea is to submit for Beto a 15 million offer with the inclusion of Fabbian, a midfielder who is very popular with several Serie A clubs. Udinese hasn’t yet decided the future of its striker thanks to the interest of other Serie A clubsbut relations with Inter are good, so nothing is excluded. Right now Beto is playing with Retegui, a striker that the Nerazzurri continue to keep an eye on.

Fofana all’Inter: 25%

L’Inter is back to thinking about Fofana School. The former Udinese player, currently at Lens, costs 30 million and is back from a season of the highest level. The figure is very high, but the money from the Champions League and some targeted transfers could allow the operation to be closed. Fofana has been a protégé of Marotta for some time and has characteristics that are currently lacking in the Nerazzurri midfielder. That’s why his name ended up at the top of the list of possible reinforcements for next season in case of Brozovic’s departure.

Murillo all’Inter

For the right side of theInter another name popped up: Michael MurilloAnderlecht full-back. The 27-year-old Panamanian costs around 8 million and could represent a low-cost solution for next season. Marotta’s first goal is always Buchanan in case Dumfries leaves, but there are still doubts about the Canadian’s adaptability to the 3-5-2. For this reason, alternatives are evaluated. Murillo has been observed on several occasions, obtaining positive evaluations. For this reason, his candidacy remains valid.

David Luciani