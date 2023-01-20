original title:Inter win derby to lift Italian Super Cup for seventh time

On January 18, Inter Milan players celebrated winning the championship at the awards ceremony.

The Italian Super Cup will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 18th. In a “Milan Derby”, with the goals of Dimarco, Dzeko and Lautaro, Inter Milan defeated their city rival AC Milan 3:0, and won the championship for the seventh time while successfully defending their title.

The Super Cup is a traditional event in Italian football. The opponents are the Serie A champions and the Coppa Italia champions of last season. Last year, Inter Milan won the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana, while AC Milan won the league title after 11 years. The last time the two teams faced each other in the Super Cup dates back to 2011 at the China National Stadium “Bird’s Nest”, when AC Milan reversed and won 2:1.

In this campaign, AC Milan has the ball possession advantage, while Inter Milan’s offense is more efficient. Only 10 minutes into the game, Inter Milan’s exquisite cooperation penetrated the opponent’s defense. DiMarco received an assist from Barrera and easily scored. Ten minutes later, the veteran Dzeko took the ball from the left and dunked Tonali, and succeeded in a small angle. In the 77th minute of the easy side battle, Inter Milan found Lautaro with a long pass from the backcourt. The Argentine got rid of Tomori and used a beautiful curve ball to seal the victory against the goalkeeper.

This victory allowed Inter Milan to tie with its rivals in the same city and rank second in the Italian Super Cup championship rankings, second only to Juventus, which has won nine times.