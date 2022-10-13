Home Sports Inter, with 20 million in the Champions League round of 16 it will be easier to keep Skriniar
Sports

Inter, with 20 million in the Champions League round of 16 it will be easier to keep Skriniar

by admin
Inter, with 20 million in the Champions League round of 16 it will be easier to keep Skriniar

The passage of the round, still to be obtained but now one step away, will bring a considerable amount into the Nerazzurri coffers. It is difficult to hypothesize purchases but the renewal of Skriniar will become less complicated

With the qualification for the second round of Champions League that can be seen on the horizon (for the second consecutive year …), even the men of the counts of Viale della Liberazione today had a smile painted on their faces. Mind you, the goal still has to be crossed and to be sure of continuing the adventure in the most prestigious European cup in February it will be necessary to beat Viktoria Plzen at San Siro (or get the same result as Barcelona, ​​which will host Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou ).

See also  Inter, on Skriniar there is PSG: Zhang decides, Marotta on Akanji

You may also like

Barcelona-Inter: Messi puts a like on Lautaro’s post

One more lever?Barcelona will face financial nightmare if...

Napoli crazy with joy after the Champions League:...

3-3 draw with Inter Milan and Barcelona are...

Milan offer for Leao, here are the figures....

A Dijiang: Obviously some players are not well...

Juventus, Di Maria is already at J-Medical for...

War in Ukraine, unambiguous peace. Bentivogli: “But no...

Inter, Gosens do you remember Eriksen? A goal...

“League of Legends” S12 Official Announcement: Some players...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy