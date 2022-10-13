With the qualification for the second round of Champions League that can be seen on the horizon (for the second consecutive year …), even the men of the counts of Viale della Liberazione today had a smile painted on their faces. Mind you, the goal still has to be crossed and to be sure of continuing the adventure in the most prestigious European cup in February it will be necessary to beat Viktoria Plzen at San Siro (or get the same result as Barcelona, ​​which will host Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou ).