Big Rom will undergo new tests today, but he won’t be at Mapei Stadium. Forfeit risk also for El Tucu. Possible “call” for Curatolo together with the Argentine Valentin Carboni

It is an emergency in attack for Simone Inzaghi. Today Romelu Lukaku will undergo new tests to assess how far his left thigh is healing, but he will not be called up for Saturday’s match in Reggio Emilia against Sassuolo. Joaquin Correa is also in strong doubt, knocked out against Barcelona due to a tendon resentment in his left knee. At the moment the Emilian coach has only Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko and the young Valentin Carboni at his disposal. That’s why, to “flesh out” the squad during training sessions, the Primavera forward Dennis Curatolo will be added from today, not the promising Polish Jan Zuberek who is recovering after an arm injury.

EXAMS FOR BIG ROM — The Belgian was in the locker room on Tuesday evening both pre and post match. He can’t wait to get back at the manager’s disposal, but he knows he has to wait until he is 100% ready. To understand what the situation is, today he will undergo new instrumental tests that will perhaps give him the green light to further increase the workloads in the field. The goal is not the bench in Reggio Emilia, but at the Camp Nou to be able to be a starter against Salernitana. Unfortunately, his thigh injury was more complicated than it initially seemed and the stop, which began on August 28, went further than what Inzaghi and the player feared. Now, however, the end of the tunnel is near and the watchword is “do not run the risk of rushing the times”. This explains the reason for the new investigations that Brozovic will perhaps also support, for the moment “stopped” to those made by the medical staff of Croatia. See also Juve, how they will play with Paredes: form and more, what changes

CORREA STOP — The Argentine ex Lazio has also been in the pits since yesterday, forced to stop during the second half against the blaugrana for a blow to his knee. His condition will be evaluated day after day, but it is likely that against Sassuolo he is only a spectator. On Tuesday Tucu did not shine, but being able to “spend” it from the bench would not have been bad for Inzaghi who at this point has to choose whether to use Lautaro and Dzeko from the first minute or whether to save one and deploy Mkhitaryan as a second striker. The first solution is the most popular, especially if the Bull will not suffer from discomfort to the flexor that had created some apprehension after Roma.

PRIMAVERA — As mentioned, from today at Pinetina, in addition to Valentin Carboni, Zanotti and Botis, there will also be another of the guys from Chivu, Dennis Curatolo. If Correa forfeits, in Reggio Emilia Inzaghi will have two Primaveras as changes for the attack. Not the best of life for a team that, not having restarted in the Champions League, must interrupt the streak of two league defeats.

