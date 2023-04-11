Home Sports Inter won 2-0 in Lisbon in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals
Sports

Inter won 2-0 in Lisbon in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals

Inter beat Benfica 2-0 in Lisbon in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final thanks to goals from Nicolò Barella and Romelu Lukaku, both coming in the second half. It was a balanced game for a long time in which Inter managed to exploit the chances they had for goals, unlike Benfica, penalized by a rather sterile attack.

Inter had been missing from the Champions League quarter-finals for twelve years. Thanks to the away win with one of his best performances of the season, he will play the return match at home in a week’s time with a two-goal lead to defend.

In the other quarter-final played on Tuesday night, Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 at home. Real Madrid-Chelsea and the Italian “derby” Milan-Naples are scheduled for tomorrow.

