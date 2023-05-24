Inter won the Italian Cup

Inter won the 76th edition of the Coppa Italia by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final in Rome. For Inter it is the ninth victory in the Italian Cup out of fifteen finals played: with this last one – the second in a row – they reach Roma as the second most successful team in the history of the tournament.

At the Stadio Olimpico Fiorentina had taken the lead in the third minute through Nico Gonzalez. After about twenty minutes Inter had equalized through Lautaro Martinez, and his comeback was then completed before the break with another goal from Martinez. In the second half, Fiorentina tried to equalize, especially in the last twenty minutes, but only came close, amidst missed chances and decisive saves by Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

It was the first ever final between Inter and Fiorentina. For the latter it was the opportunity to return to winning a trophy after 22 years: this season, however, he will have another available, given that on 7 June he will play the Conference League final against West Ham in Prague.

In 17 days, after the end of the championship, Inter will also play another final, the Champions League final against Manchester City at the Atatürk Olympic stadium in Istanbul.

