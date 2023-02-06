Against a fearful Milan that has renounced its principles of play.

It is minute 21 of the two hundred and thirty-fifth minute Milan derbies: Davide Calabria receives the ball from Junior Messias on the touchline at Inter’s three quarters, it seems like a favorable opportunity. The Rossoneri captain prepares to cross directly into the heart of the opponent’s penalty area, prepares the position, kicks: the ball takes off at full speed with a crooked trajectory that ends in the upper part of the first ring. There was nobody waiting in the area for the ball, only Nerazzurri shirts. This is the photograph of the first half of the Rossoneri bank derby. A disheartening tirade, the result of forty minutes spent desperately chasing the Inter players.

On the other hand, Milan arrived at the derby after a nightmare period, which summoned the ghosts of 2019. The week of preparation was punctuated by three topics of conversation: the invocation of the third midfielder to stem the bleeding goals, the consequent change of form and the alleged quarrels between Stefano Pioli and his loyalists, from Rafa Leao to Theo Hernandez. The atmosphere at the Rossoneri was tense for all seven days and only during the conference on the eve of the Rossoneri coach tried to tone down. Pioli seemed like the usual Pioli of a year ago: calmly, in a calm tone he repeated the recurring concepts of his repertoire. The group is compact, the men available are special, you just need to rediscover the fluidity of the game. And yet, a strange feeling is perceived, like a sort of tension or reticence: Pioli was always careful never to name names, he avoided insistent questions about the possible line-up with curt answers “I don’t know”. The only player named was Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but that has little to do with the team at the moment.

Simone Inzaghi’s press conference was of a completely different tenor, much more relaxed and at ease on the microphone. He spoke serenely about training, he spoke about Milan SkriniarInter’s only real concern in this period, he confirmed with tranquility that he is no longer the captain of the team but that “he will be in the match”.

Inter in the comfort zone

The rest of the weekend was marked by rumors about Milan’s line-up: will they play with the usual 4-2-3-1? Will he switch to three in midfield? How will he solve the age-old problem of January, i.e. the avalanche of goals conceded? In the middle of the weekend, rumors filtered in: there was talk of a 4-3-3 with Junior Messias as right midfielder, then the sensational turning point, a 3-5-2 with Divock Origi and Olivier Giroud in attack, and with Leao – the protagonist of the first leg derby – on the bench. Pioli mirrors Inzaghi. A madman? Or a visionary? Some deluded fans are hoping for an overwhelming game plan.

The field will tell and the results can already be seen in the first half: Inter completely at ease with the typical form and his ideal formation of this last period, with Hakan Calhanoglu pivot in midfield. Mistress of the field, in all areas and with Andrè Onana inactive. The midfield held the Milan defense in apnea for the entire first 45 minutes, even if the obstruction of the Rossoneri midfield made it more difficult for the Nerazzurri to get to the shot as easily as in the derby twenty days ago in Ryad. The first half, however, is all in the merciless statistics: nine shots to zero for Interincluding two on goal, 74% of ball possession against 26%, five corners to zero.

Al 34 ‘il Inter domination is sanctioned by the goal of Lautaro Martinez with one of the house specialties: the twisting header. Calhanoglu kicks from the left flag back into the small area, which is full because the Milan defense decides to defend itself by putting a block on the goal line. A few steps towards the ball are enough for Lautaro to anticipate Simon Kjaer’s marking and shoot the decisive goal at the near post. It is the seventh goal against the Rossoneri for “il Toro”, the fourth in the championship and it is the umpteenth goal conceded from a corner kick by Milan. When the first half ends, the feeling is that Inter are masters of the pitch and of the match, and that now that the scoresheet has cleared they will score goals. On the Rossoneri side, one wonders when Leao would have entered, with the hope that the first half was only part of the plan to win.

A more balanced second half

Something actually changes in the second half: Diaz enters in place of an ectoplasmic Messias, Leao and Alexis Saelemaekers enter in the 53rd minute. Milan stays with a 3-4-2-1 but Leao and Diaz move more effectively between the lines and the team clearly look more at ease. Inter for its part, partly due to Milan’s greater fluidity, partly due to tiredness – they returned from the quarter-finals against Atalanta this week – lowered themselves, made a few too many mistakes in exiting with the ball and allowed Milan to strike some action. Actions that in truth look a lot like messy boarding rather than serious game plots, but which lead to the first pitch worthy of the name: on the 58th with the usual, solitary, melancholy Giroud.

In the second half, the match deteriorates in quality and pace, and also risks getting nervous: the yellow cards for the Milan players are all waved around. Inter tries to control the game, succeeding without too many worries and a confused Milan tries to be seen in the penalty area, but in fact only manages to kick once in the mirror. There is time to see Marcelo Brozovic and Romelu Lukaku on the field again, who engages in an interesting physical duel with Malik Thiaw for twenty minutes. Will the German defender be able to carve out more space in Pioli’s rotations? As for Lukaku, he showed some flashes of the devastating player of 2021: the clear feeling is that if he returns to play continuously and finds physical and above all mental shape, he will be a powerful weapon for Inzaghi for these last months of the championship.

The man of the match award goes without a doubt to Lautaro Martinez, protagonist of the derbies of the last few years on the Nerazzurri side, but tonight also useful other than scoring: he kept the Milan defense apprehensive from the first minute, finding a shot towards goal already in the 6th minute, only neutralized by an excellent save from Ciprian Tatarusanu open hand. After a few minutes, he twisted (again) and anticipated Kjaer with a header towards the crossroads with the ball grazing the post to the left of the Romanian goalkeeper followed by a goal from a corner. In the second half, Lautaro anticipates Kjaer again by kicking on goal with his right foot, this time with a prompt response from Tata at the near post, and then brings Inter almost to safety with the second goal of the evening, canceled not for a matter of centimeters but by millimeters, from the offside position. In the midst of many banks, he ran to take away the defense, leadership as a true captain who loads the team on his shoulders. In addition to him, also an excellent Barella, who dominated in midfield, and a good Calhanoglu.

Basically Inzaghi’s team didn’t have to overdo it to win: he is now +5 on Milan and is launched into second place. One wonders where he would be, Naples permitting, if he found continuity of performance and without the bloody blackouts of Monza or Empoli, just mentioning the last two. In Milan it is difficult to save someone, perhaps only Thiaw, entered very well. The worst is Kjaer who hasn’t seen Lautaro even with binoculars, as they say in the jargon. The rest of the team was on the field not to catch them and gave up playing, as well as Pioli has totally given up on his principles of play. It’s true there was no goleada and this could be a positive symptom of recovery, but the performance of the Italian champions was only marked by so much mediocrity.