Inter, Zhang is planning the revolution: can Bastoni go too?

SportCafe24.com

Alessandro Sticks he risks being the third sacrificed next summer together with Dumfries and Brozovic. L’Inter he has an ever greater need to sell, also because the loss of Skriniar on a free transfer deprives the club of a technical and economic piece that needs to be replaced. After Bastoni rejected Tottenham last summer, he could now be put back on the market, this time at the defender’s will. Marotta, in fact, was willing to propose the renewal of the ex Atalanta’s contract, but the boy seems to want to postpone any decision until the end of the season. He evidently intends to understand what the corporate projects are.

In this way Inter finds itself back to the wall, with an increasingly less solid project and a diaspora that next summer risks squandering the good things built up to now. In all of this Marotta must also find the right pieces to make available to Inzaghi.

Brozovic away from Inter: 65%

The rumors that would like to continue to grow Brozovich away from Milan next summer. The latest suitor is Atletico Madrid. The Croatian remained in this transfer window, but the fact remains that he remains on the market. Something seems to have broken with the Nerazzurri environment and Inzaghi himself has entered into the perspective of the ideas that there is life after Brozo. This is why the Croatian could be another excellent sacrifice for next summer.

Sticks away from Inter: 50%

Alessandro Sticks could leave theInter in summer. The defender currently has no intention of renewing his contract which expires in 2024 and Inter are starting to tremble. In fact, if the renewal does not arrive within the transfer market period, the Nerazzurri would find themselves in the same situation already experienced with Skriniar. The former Atalanta is not convinced of the technical project that is being undertaken, although he is very close to the nerazzurri, he would not remain in a looted team without ambition. The Premier League has had its eye on him for some time. For this reason, his farewell cannot be ruled out at the moment.

Neto all’Inter: 70%

For the after Handanovic, theInterlost Sommer, monitor with interest Neto. The former Juve and Barcellona is an old dot of Marotta who has admired him for some time. The Brazilian has the experience and ability to fill the role of second in a big and the contract expiring in 2023 makes him very attractive. There have already been contacts with the player’s entourage and this favors a possible deal between the parties. The Brazilian has said he is willing to wear the Nerazzurri shirt. His is currently the strong name for the role of Handanovic’s heir.

Pereyra all’Inter: 30%

Roberto Pereyra he’s another player who ended up in Inter’s sights next season. Also in this case it would be a blow to zero, given that the Argentine’s contract is about to expire. Pereyra is another player that Marotta knows well, as it was he who brought him to Juventus. The club has already sounded out the player who, however, is still undecided about his future, given that he would like to return to Argentina. In any case this trail remains alive.

Debast all’Inter: 15%

Second calciomercato.com, Inter for the aftermath of Skriniar would have targeted a very young centre-back with a great future. Let’s talk about Zeno Debastmidfielder born in 2003 who plays for Anderlecht. The player costs around 10-15 million euros. Despite the boy’s age, many are ready to bet on him. Inter are having the player viewed by various scouts and are getting enthusiastic reports. Therefore, it is not excluded that an attempt will be made for him.

David Luciani

