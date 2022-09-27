Other than disengagement: Suning doubles his efforts and aims to relaunch himself at the helm of Inter. This is the great news that will be presented this morning during the Nerazzurri Board of Directors: the majority shareholder has already given his willingness to insert new liquidity into the club’s coffers to cover the losses of the last budget, with a figure exceeding one hundred million EUR. Support that is not taken for granted, but very necessary and providential for the serenity of the club and its fans.