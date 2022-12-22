Home Sports Inter, Zhang’s birthday in Milan with the team
Sports

Inter, Zhang’s birthday in Milan with the team

by admin
Inter, Zhang’s birthday in Milan with the team

The Inter president blew out 31 candles in a hotel together with his players

These are days of celebration at Casa Inter, especially for president Steven Zhang. The day after the club’s official Christmas dinner, with the whole team and families, the Nerazzurri number one repeated his 31st birthday celebrations.

Milan is still the venue for the party, precisely the private room of a luxury hotel in the city centre. Also present were Handanovic, Lukaku, Barella, Dzeko and many other Inter players.

The previous evening…

The Inter president was also among the great protagonists of the company’s Christmas dinner held on Tuesday evening in Milan. The Nerazzurri number one went wild to the tune of “We are Inter”. Then the Nerazzurri number one took the microphone and jokingly said: “I’m 18, so I’m very happy. Guys, when you leave, leave 5 euros at the door. I’ll give it to Piero for the winter transfer market.” At that point, Ausilio replied: “Oh you’ve been here for seven years and you still don’t speak Italian, heck! Speak in Italian!”.

December 21, 2022 (change December 21, 2022 | 23:45)

© breaking latest news

See also  Volleyball, Imoco stopped by Covid: matches with Bergamo and Novara are skipped

You may also like

CBA comprehensive news: Liaoning beats Fujian Tongxi to...

Li Xuanhao broke into the final of the...

The Federciclismo celebrates the record of 130 medals:...

The 2022 season of the National Men’s Basketball...

Ex Inter, Nainggolan and Antwerp separate: agreement found

籭ڰ͢36꣬йҲ36 – OFweekʾ

Futsal Serie A, Naples: the feats of Arillo....

Several French players were condemned by the French...

Futsal Serie A: Came Dosson and L84, from...

2022 China Sports Culture Expo China Sports Tourism...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy