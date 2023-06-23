Interest in esports is growing in Italy too – Sport Marketing News

From 22 to 25 June 2023 in Singapore the first takes place Olympic Esports Series, a rally to crown the best digital athletes in the world who will compete in nine different esports. The disciplines on the program are dance, chess, archery, taekwondo, motorsport, tennis, sailing, baseball and cycling, each linked to a different video game. The qualifiers have ended and now the best are ready to face each other live on the stage of the Suntec Center in Singapore. The event is an important recognition for the world of exports, a growing sector globally which is finding more and more space and legitimacy, also thanks to the International Olympic Committee.

Looking forward to discovering the results, an idealthe leading international price comparison portal in Europe, wanted to investigate the preferences of Italians to understand which are the most popular exports in Italy and which, on the other hand, are of least interest. Even when it comes to exports, in Italy, football is the absolute protagonist. Over 9 out of 10 esports-themed searches this year were related to the world of football and the entire top-10 of the most wanted games is occupied by different versions of FIFA available for different platforms. Immediately after football, the most appealing esport is basketball, which affects about 5% of Internet users. Followed by dancing, fitness and golf. The latter discipline, among other things, is the one that has recorded the greatest growth in interest, +8% compared to last year.

Beyond individual games, in 2023 searches for all those gadgets that a true gamer cannot do without grew: professional keyboards for video games recorded an increase of +43%, gaming chairs +42%, monitors +32%, gamepads +29%, gaming headsets +18% and gaming mice +2%. Suffice it to say that an ideal kit for the esport gamer involved around 20% more of internet users than last year. Unfortunately, however, inflation has also affected this sector. If on average a PC cost around 950 euros last year, today its average cost is 1,120 euros, therefore almost 18% more. The same goes for the individual essential gadgets to fully enjoy the export experience. Fortunately, however, the price comparison continues to be a worthy ally for those who want to spend less. Which is why those who bought part of the essential equipment for the export experience online could count on huge savings.

“Whether physical, hybrid or virtual, football continues to be the main interest of Italians – commented Antonio Pilello, communication manager of idealo in Italy – Nonetheless, innovative events such as the Olympic Esports Series will allow us to broaden our horizons and open us up to further disciplines: basketball, dance and fitness are gaining ground, but there are also timid signals linked to golf, American football and hockey on ice. Price comparison will certainly play a driving role in this diversification in the sports and videogame fields, at an increasingly accessible cost.”

