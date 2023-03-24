From this year Interflora is the main sponsor of Italian deaf beach volleyball teamboth female and male.

Choosing to stay beside the F.S.S.I. (Sports Deaf Italy Federation) by Interflora is certainly not accidental. In fact, flowers are the emblem of non-verbal communication, they are proof that there are infinite ways of expressing oneself and communicating with others, and that sensitivity to listening and dialogue certainly does not depend on words.

This is an important gesture by the leading brand in the delivery of flowers, plants and gifts to homes all over the world, due to an awareness of the daily problems that deaf-mute people may encounter, and the will to give support concrete and real to the development of healthy and viable alternatives for those who, by birth or circumstance, are deaf.

Sport represents an important tool for socialization, the normalization of obstacles and the search for good humour. Training teaches constancy, perseverance, the development of capabilities that go beyond those of our body. It is a mental and spiritual training which allows us to see that everything is relative and to overcome physical limits, and which highlights that the true limits are found within us, in our heads, and that there is nothing more. liberating than being able to break them down and move on.

Interflora will be present with the logo on the training shirts of the national team, on letterhead, in social advertising and on the FSSI web page: to support the national team in view of the 2024 championship and, in the longer term, the 2025 Tokyo World Cup – Deaflympics. Finally, he will accompany the national team in the preparatory meetings.

Luca Gerini, CEO of Interflora Southern Europe, stated as “the Italian deaf national team is a great source of inspiration and a symbol of inclusion for all. The passion and determination of these athletes won us over from the first moment and we are happy to be able to support them in this important journey”.

For the general secretary of the FSSI Fabio Gelsomini “an important partnership with virtuous ends takes shape with Interflora, also in extraordinary events such as the 25th Summer Deaflympics in Tokyo in support of the Italian deaf beach volleyball team”.