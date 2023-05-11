Interim balance of the DFB: Women’s football “arrived in the heads”

Status: 05/10/2023 5:14 p.m

Women’s football has been booming since the recent European Championships in England. At least the public perception has changed, as the DFB notes in an interim report.

According to the DFB, the reach of the national team and Bundesliga in women’s football has increased massively on television and in social networks.

Across platforms, the increase in social media is 186 percent. The views grew from 117 million in the first half of 2021/22 to 335 million (first half of 2022/23). This was announced by the DFB in the interim report of its “strategy for women in football FF27”.

Greater Visibility

“ The EM absolutely played us into the cards and brought in dynamics”, said DFB President Bernd Neuendorf at the press conference in Frankfurt/Main with a view to the greater visibility since the successful 2022 tournament in England. The World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer will help “that we continue to make progress with our strategy” . However, there is still no agreement in rights poker between the world association FIFA and German TV broadcasters such as ARD and ZDF for the tournament.

“It’s no use doing fingerpointing now. I think everyone has to pull themselves together. We have a political responsibility: to women’s football and to society,” said Neuendorf. A blackout on German television during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20 would be “a loss of image for everyone involved”.

TV reach increases by 59 percent

The cumulative TV reach of the national team, the Bundesliga and the DFB Cup has also increased massively – according to the DFB from 150 million in the first half of 2021/22 to 239 million a year later. This corresponds to an increase of 59 percent. The average number of viewers in the Bundesliga has grown from 806 in the previous season to 2,671 at the moment.

“Women’s football is in the minds of decision-makers and in people’s hearts “, said DFB General Secretary Heike Ullrich. Four goals were set last year for the funding project, which ex-national player Doris Fitschen is in charge of: by 2027, when Germany wants to host the World Cup together with Belgium and the Netherlands, the national teams and Bundesliga clubs have won international titles.

Motto of the 2027 World Cup application presented

In addition, the motto of the 2027 World Cup application was presented today. “Breaking New Ground” – implies the English first letters of the three candidate countries.