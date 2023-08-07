Interim balance of the World Cup: ARD expert Künzer on favorites and surprises

Status: 07.08.2023 2:27 p.m

Germany is out at the World Cup – other favorites as well. What were the biggest upsets and who is now the favorite to win the Women’s World Cup? ARD expert Nia Künzer with assessments.

Germany is out. The players are now back home. Do you now have an explanation as to why it wasn’t enough?

In the end they were missing a goal against South Korea and they would have been top of the group. But overall – looking at the three games – it was not undeserved that they did not qualify for the round of 16. As hard as that is.

Has it become more difficult for supposed tournament favorites to go through a World Cup so “relaxed”?

Yes, I don’t think it was easy in the past either. But we can see that some teams are not only well positioned defensively, but are also able to cause a surprise. You just have to take note of that.

Of course, some of the favorites also had major injuries. But I don’t think that’s an excuse. Overall, the increase to 32 teams has proven its worth. There were only very few teams that fell away a bit.

What were the positive surprises for you?

Certainly Jamaica, who came out on top in a tough group – and South Africa. Hosts Australia too.

Of course, it’s also surprising that many big teams are eliminated, including the icons: whether it’s Marta, Rapinoe or Sinclair. The knockout phase, as it gets started, also creates surprises.

Technically, FIFA is now testing announcements by the referees / video referees. Do you like that?

I’m happy with it so far, and overall with the decisions. I don’t keep an eye on everyone, but basically the video-assisted decisions in games that I’ve seen have always been ones that I can stand behind.

And I think it’s good to say what it’s about and what’s happening now or what’s being withdrawn. Of course I’ve also heard criticism, but I can’t really criticize it now.

Who is your favorite for the World Cup now?

Japan has certainly brought the most impressive performance to the record so far. You seem very focused, very precise, very organized. That is amazing. They manage to create chances and get into the last third in almost every game. Where many teams have problems, they are incredibly effective. Also in the exploitation of opportunities. Japan is the team that has performed best so far.

