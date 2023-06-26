International Badminton Challenge Hangzhou Binjiang Gymnasium ends with Chinese players sweeping 5 individual championships_Hangzhou Net

International Badminton Challenge Hangzhou Binjiang Gymnasium ends with Chinese players sweeping 5 individual championships

On the afternoon of June 25th, the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 China (Hangzhou) International Badminton Challenge came to an end in the Binjiang Gymnasium. After 6 days of fierce competition, 5 individual champions were announced, and Chinese players won all the gold medals.

On June 25, the final scene of the “Charm of Hangzhou” 2023 China (Hangzhou) International Badminton Challenge

At 1 p.m. that day, the mixed doubles final began first, followed by the finals of women’s singles, men’s singles, women’s doubles, and men’s doubles.

Cheng Xing and Chen Fanghui in the mixed doubles competition

Cheng Xing and Chen Fanghui won the mixed doubles championship, while Chen Lu and Lei Lanxi won the women’s singles and men’s singles championships.

Chen Lu in the women’s singles final

Lei Lanxi in the men’s singles final

In the women’s doubles final, the red dress is the combination of Xia Yuting and Zhou Xinru

Xia Yuting and Zhou Xinru in the women’s doubles final, Xia Yuting is the one from the right

In the women’s doubles final, the combination of Xia Yuting and Zhou Xinru won the championship. Among them, Xia Yuting has won the women’s doubles championship in the 2018 World Youth Championship and the women’s doubles championship in the Austrian Challenge in 2019. She is a very capable player.

Chen Xujun and Peng Jianqin in the men’s doubles final

In the men’s doubles final, Chen Xujun and Peng Jianqin won the championship after fierce competition with Malaysian players Liu Hangyi and Wu Yongchang.

It is understood that this competition belongs to the third category of international competitions of the World Badminton Federation. It is the only way for young players to grow up, and it is also an important opportunity to obtain world ranking points.

