Original title: International doping testing agency responds to Lu Xiaojun’s suspension

Author: Zhu Yanan

On December 22, Lv Xiaojun, the three-time Olympic weightlifting gold medalist, was temporarily suspended by the International Doping Testing Agency because of the doping test sample was found to be prohibited drugs.

Marta Navrotska, senior director of the ITA Liaison Department, said that Lu Xiaojun had a positive EPO (erythropoietin) result in an out-of-competition doping test sample collected on October 30 this year. EPO is on the 2022 WADA Prohibited Substances List. Athletes currently have the right to request testing of B blood vials. Given that the case is currently under trial, it is inconvenient for ITA to disclose information on this. Because this is an anti-doping case, the International Weightlifting Federation has assigned the authority to manage and close the Lu Xiaojun case to our ITA. Therefore, the case will be heard by the ITA in accordance with the law. If the athlete himself requests a retest, the case will be referred to the Anti-Doping Division (CAS ADD) of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which will conduct a preliminary evidentiary hearing.

Regarding the suspension notice, Lu Xiaojun issued a statement on the 23rd, saying that he had won almost all honors cleanly, and had no motive or reason to use any prohibited substances in the last leg of his weightlifting career.

On July 31, 2021, Lu Xiaojun competed in the men’s 81kg weightlifting final at the Tokyo Olympics.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Lei