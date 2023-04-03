The return of international tennis tournaments to China should take place this year. The International Federation (ITF) announced this step on Monday at the tournament calendar presentation for the second quarter. China should therefore be taken into account again in the second half of 2023.

The ITF announcement is about Challenger and Future tournaments, but recently the women’s organization WTA also announced a similar upcoming decision.

China has not been on the international calendar for three years, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic and partly because of the Peng Shuai case. In November 2021, the player accused a high-ranking Chinese politician of sexual abuse on the social network Weibo. The post was deleted soon after. Peng later denied making the allegations. State censorship had blocked any debate about it on China‘s Internet. From then on, the WTA canceled all China tournaments.