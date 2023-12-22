International Football | La Liga Comprehensive: 10-man Real Madrid beat Alaves to lead La Liga – Sports – China Engineering Network

Real Madrid overcame a significant setback to secure a crucial victory against Alaves and climb to the top of the La Liga standings. The nail-biting match saw Real Madrid left with 10 men after Nacho received a red card, but Lucas Vazquez’s last-minute header secured a 1-0 victory for the team.

The 18th round of the 2023-2024 Spanish Football League came to a thrilling conclusion as Real Madrid faced off against Alaves at Mendizorosa Stadium. Despite Nacho’s dismissal putting Real Madrid at a numerical disadvantage, the team managed to secure three crucial points, allowing them to overtake Girona and reclaim the lead in La Liga.

After a long period of being unable to make a significant impact in the game, Real Madrid faced further adversity when Nacho was sent off in the 54th minute for a tackle from behind. However, in the 92nd minute, the team finally broke the deadlock when Lucas Vazquez’s header from the edge of the penalty area found the back of the net, securing the 1-0 victory for Real Madrid.

In other games on December 21, Girona drew with Real Betis 1-1 in an away game, placing them on the same number of points as Real Madrid and ranking them second in the standings. Additionally, Real Sociedad drew with Cadiz 0-0 in an away game, while Mallorca secured a 3-2 victory over Osasuna at home.

Real Madrid’s hard-fought victory against Alaves has demonstrated the team’s resilience and determination as they aim to maintain their position at the top of La Liga. With 45 points, 14 wins, 3 draws, and 1 loss, Real Madrid now leads the standings and will look to build on this momentum in future matches.