International Football-Sports- China Industry Network

Kovacic joins Manchester City

Report tonight (Reporter Wang Zi) In the early hours of Beijing time yesterday, Manchester City officially announced the signing of Chelsea midfielder Kovacic. This is the first signing of “Blue Moon” this summer. Kovacic will take over the No. 8 jersey left by former captain Gundogan and join the team for the new season.

Kovacic made his debut in Dinamo Zagreb. In 2013, he landed in the top five European leagues and joined Inter Milan. After that, he played for Real Madrid and Chelsea successively. During the five years with Chelsea, Kovacic played a total of 221 games, contributed 6 goals and 15 assists, and won important events such as the Champions League, Europa League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup with the team champion.

This time holding hands with the Manchester City Club, Kovacic got a four-year long contract with a total transfer fee of 30 million euros. According to UEFA’s “solidarity and mutual assistance mechanism”, Dinamo Zagreb, as the original home team of the Croatians, will receive 2% of the transfer fee, which is 600,000 euros. After Gundogan switched to Barcelona, ​​Kovacic was seen as the German’s successor.

Pirlo holds hands with Sampdoria

Report tonight (Reporter Wang Zi) In the early hours of Beijing time yesterday, the Sampdoria team announced that Pirlo would be the coach of the first team. The two parties signed a contract until June 2025.

Earlier it was reported that Grosso, who led Frosinone to Serie A last season, was expected to be the coach of Sampdoria, but in the end the team chose to join hands with Pirlo. As the former midfield master of the Italian team, Pirlo coached Juventus after announcing his retirement in 2017. He left the Turkish Super League last season and led Fatih Karaguluk to the seventh place.

Returning to Italian football this time, Pirlo will face great challenges. Sampdoria suffered relegation last season and the club was in deep financial crisis. Fortunately, they passed the new season admission and will start again from Serie B. The club offered Pirlo a two-year contract, plus a one-year priority renewal payment, provided that he can lead the team back to Serie A within the contract period. Considering the current difficult situation of the Sampdoria team, it is not easy for Pirlo, who is still young in coaching experience, to activate the additional clauses.