Status: 03/27/2023 06:01 a.m

The German national soccer team made a solid start in the period after the World Cup and before the European Championship. A lot can be better than against Peru, but some things were good, especially the goals.

“The arena is loud, the arena is sold out.” The second claim of the stadium announcer withstood the fact check, the first only with a very, very generous interpretation of the term “loud”.

It was a rapprochement between the German national soccer team and their fans, this 2-0 victory on Saturday evening (03/25/2023).

Whether the parties will come closer to the unity desired by the association on the way to the EM 2024 will be seen on Tuesday in Cologne. If with Belgium, according to national coach Hansi Flick “completely different caliber” meets the elite selection of German footballers, in which Kai Havertz (flu infection) and Nico Schlotterbeck (muscle problems) will then be missing.

Almost flawless back four

Anyone who found it loud in the Mainz arena should also rate the performance of the German defense as outstanding. In the end, Marc-André ter Stegen didn’t get a shot at goal. The two attempts by the Peruvians were blocked. “Flawless” called Flick the performance of the back four.

That wasn’t entirely true either, because Marius Wolf, among other things, played a terrible bad pass in the first half, which gave the guests a good chance. However, Peru was also terribly harmless on the offensive.

Wolf, the Borussia Dortmund debutant, impressed despite his early error. He is, and this realization brought even the test against a moderate opponent, worth repeating in the so problematic position of right-back. It makes sense to test him against Belgium as well, that could be a tough test.

Hits from the drawing board

Flick praised Wolf’s dynamism. Niclas Füllkrug not only praised his perfectly played pass, which enabled him to make it 2-0, but he was particularly pleased that this goal had been designed on the drawing board.

Kai Havertz opened up space, Wolf pushed forward and, as planned, played the cross low into the penalty area, said Füllkrug.

Bremen’s first goal, prepared by Havertz and Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck, who was also very convincing, was rehearsed in the training week beforehand from the procedures.

Conducive to self-confidence

The successful implementation in the game satisfied coach and team, promoted the self-confidence that had dwindled after another early end at the World Cup.

The World Cup in Qatar, it has been worked up so often in the subjunctive in recent months. If only I had this, if only that – it was getting pretty boring to hear the same analyzes over and over again.

But after the game in Mainz it has to be mentioned again that a Niclas Füllkrug in the starting XI would certainly have been very helpful in the Persian Gulf.

In the win against Peru, debutant Marius Wolf collected a few points in the DFB team. Niclas Füllkrug is making himself more and more indispensable in the center of the storm.

Filling jug hits, Werner weak

In his fifth international match with five meetings, he was on the pitch for the first time. Another premiere was that national coach Flick played with two strikers. The man at Füllkrug’s side was Timo Werner, and Flick praised him for opening up spaces with his runs that were important. Something like that can always be heard when the Leipziger performs poorly in the categories that count more in the assessment. The technique and finish left a lot to be desired. It wasn’t a good international match for Werner, again.

Bayern stars without dynamism, Götze a follower

The performances of other established players were also weak to moderate. As captain, Joshua Kimmich was primarily concerned with showing a good passing rate. The Munich player lacked risk, sharp passes and dynamism, just like his club colleague Leon Goretzka, who came on as a second-half substitute. Mario Götze also disappointed, he was a follower against the so conservative team from South America.