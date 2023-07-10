INTERNATIONAL OROBIE SKYRAID | Sportdimontagna.com

The start line was moved from Ardesio to Valcanale, where Poletti had also started on the occasion of his record. Counting the approximately 10 km of initial “cut”, the route then passes from 58 to 48 kilometers (with approximately 3200 meters of positive difference in altitude). The race, technical and demanding, winds along a good part of the “Sentiero delle Orobie” reaching the maximum altitude at Passo Valsecca (GPM at 2496 metres) and tackling some sections equipped with fixed chains, possible crossings on snowfields, exposed ledges, steep pastures and stony ground. After having touched, in order, the refuges Alpe Corte, Laghi Gemelli, Baroni al Brunone and Coca, the athletes will be welcomed at the finish line at the Palazzetto dello Sport in Valbondione. 12 hours and 30 minutes the maximum time to secure the finisher medal. Limit of subscribers set at 200 for security reasons.

Orobie Skyrace – Alongside the 48 km Skyraid, there is also a shorter and more accessible, but no less spectacular, version of 23 km and 2200 meters of elevation gain. A ride between the Brunone refuge and the Coca refuge, on the same route as the queen race, with the same finish line in Valbondione crossing the village of Maslana. Maximum number of subscribers fixed, also in this case, at 200.

