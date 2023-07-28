INTERNATIONAL SKYRACE VALMALENCO VALPOSCHIAVO | Sportdimontagna.com

Only the date changes, from June to August, not the route or the spirit that animates the organizers of Sportiva Lanzada and Sportiva Palü in Poschiavo. A competition that in just a few years, from 2002 to 2013, had entered the history of mountain running and the hearts of athletes for the beauty of the track, designed along the paths that smugglers followed during the wars. The skyrace was soon promoted internationally so as to be included in the Skyrunning World Series circuit. The records of Marco De Gasperi, 2h32’03”, and of the English Angela Mudge, 3h10’18” still resist.

Not a nostalgic operation but the desire to revive the glories of the recent past: for some years the promoters of the first editions had been talking to evaluate the opportunity to re-propose the skyrace, solicited by the constant requests. This was remembered by Serafino Bardea, in his dual role as deputy mayor and councilor for sport of the Municipality of Lanzada and president of Sportiva Lanzada, and Dario Marchesi for the Swiss organizing committee, during the presentation that took place this morning in the Mineralogical Museum of Lanzada. There was a great desire for the Skyrace Valmalenco-Valposchiavo both among the athletes and among the people. The cross-border tender returns to seal the proximity of the two valleys that have developed a fruitful collaboration within the Interreg “B-Ice & Heritage” project.

It has a meaning that goes beyond sporting performance, since it is the manifesto of a territory with great potential with very interesting repercussions from a tourist point of view, as observed by the director of the Sondrio and Valmalenco Tourist Consortium Roberto Pinna. The announcement came just under a year ago, in Campo Moro, on the occasion of the Glacier Trail, and the organizational machine started from there. Entries, which opened on 9 April, have already exceeded the threshold of 200 and the athletes, men and women, can be a maximum of 350. Leafing through the starters list, Francesca Rusconi is already accredited, first in the Resegup and winner of the Dario and Willy Trophy in the Crazy Skyrunning Italy Cup circuit, the locals Marco Leoni, Alessandro Rossi, Davide Della Mina, Giovanni Rossi, Giovanni Tacchini and Moreno Sala from Como.