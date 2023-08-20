INTERNATIONAL SKYRACE VALMALENCO VALPOSCHIAVO | Sportdimontagna.com

Sunday in Lanzada, at 9, there will be over 350 athletes on the starting line, ready to challenge each other on the 30 kilometers of a tough and selective route, which climbs up to the Campagneda Pass and then descends towards the finish line in Poschiavo, after about two hours and a half, with a vertical drop of 1800 meters. On the eve of the race, the organizers of Sportiva Lanzada and Sportiva Palü have already obtained two important results: the applause of the two communities. Many prominent names will compete for victory and the two trophies up for grabs to commemorate Renato Parolini, former manager of Sportiva Lanzada, awarded to the athlete who will pass through Campagneda first, and Marino Zanetti, a Swiss rider, whose Memorial will award the first poschiavino at the finish.

On the Swiss side, the attention will be entirely on Roberto Delorenzi, from Ticino, skyrunning world champion in 2022, among the Italians Danilo Brambilla, Gabriele Gaggero and Alessandro Rossi. Among the women, the presence of Francesca Rusconi stands out, first in the twelfth edition of ResegUp and winner of the Dario and Willy Trophy in the Crazy Skyrunning Italy Cup circuit, Daniela Rota from Bergamo and Lucia Moraschinelli from Valtellina. On Saturday in Lanzada, it will be possible to collect the race pack and the bibs. The opening briefing with the presentation of the athletes will take place at 6.00 pm at the Pradasc Sports Centre. The arrival of the first athlete in Poschiavo on Sunday morning is expected around 11.30, while the awards ceremony will begin at 14.30. The full summer of this edition of the race will facilitate the athletes who will not have to take risks on terrains made slippery by the June snow, as happened in the past. The organizers have defined all the details, in the start and finish areas and along the route, to guarantee the best safety conditions and the services they need before and after the race.

The alternative route has also already been decided: the forecasts to date bode well but the unpredictability of the weather, especially at this time of the year, advises caution. In case of bad weather the Valmalenco-Valposchiavo will become a Lanzada-Lanzada and will be run entirely in Italian territory. But the weather conditions and director Davide Spini will decide. The route is already signposted and every day the volunteers and mountain guides follow it for further checks. Along the thirty kilometres, with an altitude difference of 1800 metres, the times to beat belong to Marco De Gasperi (2h32’03”) and Angela Mudge (3h10’18”). The race could be decided along the steep climb that leads from Campo Moro to Alpe Campagneda, from 2000 to 2627 meters above sea level, but the steep descent could also unleash the most intrepid athletes. Upon arrival, in the Piazza Comunale of Poschiavo, the party will be for everyone, winners, losers, fans and enthusiasts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

