International Skyrace Valmalenco – Valposchiavo, the return of the legendary race of the early 2000s. After 10 years, the race that unites two border valleys is back. Registrations open for the skyrace that joins two border valleys, between Italy and Switzerland, scheduled for Sunday 20 August. A competition that in just a few years, from 2002 to 2013, had entered the history of mountain running and in the hearts of athletes for the beauty of the track, designed on the one that smugglers used to follow during the wars.

The records of Marco De Gasperi, 2h32’03”, and of the English Angela Mudge, 3h10’18” still resist. One race and two valleys for true athletes: thirty kilometers from Lanzada to Poschiavo with expected arrival in the town square. From the 972 meters of the Malenco village, the athletes will climb up to the 2627 of the Campagneda Pass and then descend to the 1014 meters of Poschiavo, after covering 30 kilometers with a 1800-metre difference in altitude.

Ten years later, only the date has changed, from June to August, not the route or the spirit that animates the organizers of Sportiva Lanzada and Sportiva Palü in Poschiavo. For some years the promoters of the first editions had been talking to evaluate the opportunity to re-propose the skyrace: the decision was communicated last summer on the occasion of the Glacier Trail. It was the president of Sportiva Lanzada Serafino Bardea who announced that from the discussion with Dario Marchesi, president of the Swiss committee, the common desire to re-propose the Valmalenco-Valposchiavo had emerged.

The cross-border tender, unique of its kind because it unites border territories, will return to seal the proximity of the two valleys that have developed a fruitful collaboration within the Interreg “B-Ice & Heritage” project. The race will have a maximum limit of 350 competitors. Those interested can find all the information on the Valmalenco-Valposchiavo and on how to register on the website www.international-skyrace.org.