Home Sports INTERNATIONAL SKYRACE VALMALENCO VALPOSCHIAVO | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

INTERNATIONAL SKYRACE VALMALENCO VALPOSCHIAVO | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
INTERNATIONAL SKYRACE VALMALENCO VALPOSCHIAVO | Sportdimontagna.com

International Skyrace Valmalenco – Valposchiavo, the return of the legendary race of the early 2000s. After 10 years, the race that unites two border valleys is back. Registrations open for the skyrace that joins two border valleys, between Italy and Switzerland, scheduled for Sunday 20 August. A competition that in just a few years, from 2002 to 2013, had entered the history of mountain running and in the hearts of athletes for the beauty of the track, designed on the one that smugglers used to follow during the wars.

The records of Marco De Gasperi, 2h32’03”, and of the English Angela Mudge, 3h10’18” still resist. One race and two valleys for true athletes: thirty kilometers from Lanzada to Poschiavo with expected arrival in the town square. From the 972 meters of the Malenco village, the athletes will climb up to the 2627 of the Campagneda Pass and then descend to the 1014 meters of Poschiavo, after covering 30 kilometers with a 1800-metre difference in altitude.

Ten years later, only the date has changed, from June to August, not the route or the spirit that animates the organizers of Sportiva Lanzada and Sportiva Palü in Poschiavo. For some years the promoters of the first editions had been talking to evaluate the opportunity to re-propose the skyrace: the decision was communicated last summer on the occasion of the Glacier Trail. It was the president of Sportiva Lanzada Serafino Bardea who announced that from the discussion with Dario Marchesi, president of the Swiss committee, the common desire to re-propose the Valmalenco-Valposchiavo had emerged.

See also  Tiri Fiorentina, a mountain that gives birth to a mouse

The cross-border tender, unique of its kind because it unites border territories, will return to seal the proximity of the two valleys that have developed a fruitful collaboration within the Interreg “B-Ice & Heritage” project. The race will have a maximum limit of 350 competitors. Those interested can find all the information on the Valmalenco-Valposchiavo and on how to register on the website www.international-skyrace.org.

You may also like

Montecarlo, feat by Musetti: he beats Djokovic and...

Experts predict five rookies in the postseason: Reeves...

Ice hockey, NHL: Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stützle...

3-2 win against Viktoria Köln: Elversberg stays on...

Picerno-Messina: last desperate attempts at salvation

Gao “Min” shines his sword in the Yangtze...

Tough defeat: In the ballroom of the Clocktower...

McFIT and thefaculty launch the McFIT Quiz –...

NBA: Chicago and Oklahoma keep playoff chance

Scattered considerations after Lech Poznan-Fiorentina (1-4) – Sportellate.it

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy