International Tennis, Nadal will not be in Rome. The Spanish embittered on social media: “I’m not ready yet”

Rafael Nadal surrenders and announces his absence to the Internationals of Italy of tennis a Romascheduled until May 21st. The Majorcan sends a message to fans on his social channels in which he bitterly communicates the flat rate at the Italian Masters 1000, won 10 times by the Spaniard: “I am very sorry to announce that I will not be able to be in Rome. You all know how much it hurts me to miss another of the tournaments that have marked my professional and personal career for all the love and support from Italian fans“, says the world tennis star.

The former number 1 in the ATP rankings is fighting to overcome the injuries he has accumulated in recent years. Among the many, in addition to those on the foot, Rafa is recovering from one second degree injury to psoas and iliac of the left leg: “Although I have noticed a improvement in the last few days, many months have passed without being able to train at a high level and the readjustment process has its times and I have no choice but to accept them and keep working. A hug to everyone”, concludes the 22-time Grand Slam winner. Given the extension of recovery times, participation in the next one remains in doubt Roland Garros: the Spaniard, who triumphed in Paris 14 times, will most likely have to give up one of the tournaments to which he is most attached.

